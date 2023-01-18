Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Heidi Duckler Dance Presents TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES: COME AS YOU ARE

Come As You Are is an evening of live music, performance, and deep discussion that will take place on January 29th from 5pm - 8pm.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Heidi Duckler Dance Presents TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES: COME AS YOU ARE

Los Angeles-based dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) is excited to announce our fifth salon as part of Truth or Consequences, a curated series of transdisciplinary salons, now at a secret location in Downtown Los Angeles. Come As You Are is an evening of live music, performance, and deep discussion that will take place on January 29th from 5pm - 8pm at the Bendix Building in the Fashion District of Downtown LA.

As part of our first salon of the year, we welcome a wonderful union of work between our long-time collaborating creative technologist & projection artist Kamyi Lee, stellar pianist and composer Tomoko Ozawa, HDD dancers Edgar Aguirre & Rebecca Lee, DJ William Jay YIvisaker and our new Seoul Institute of the Arts Interns Seoyoon Choi & Yejin An.

Join us on our rooftop transformed into a magical seaside escape and then travel down into the belly of the Bendix to explore the underworld for an unforgettable evening of music, dance and conversation. Unburden your true self in an immersive environment of sight and sound. Come As You Are welcomes you for who you are, without reservation.



