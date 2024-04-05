Hattie Winston, Emily Yancy To Read HAVING OUR SAY For LA Inner City Cultural Center At The Kirk Douglas Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Inner City Cultural Center will present Hattie Winston and Emily Yancy in a one-time-only dramatic play reading of Emily Mann's “Having Our Say” under the direction of Fay Hauser-Price on Saturday, April 13, at the Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Curtain time is 3:30pm.

“Having Our Say” is writer / director Emily Mann's stage adaptation of the book “Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters' First 100 Years,” written in 1993 by Sadie and Bessie Delany at the ages of 103 and 101 respectively in collaboration with Amy Hill Hearth.

The play was premiered at the McCarter Theatre Center at Princeton University, where Mann was artistic director, and ran on Broadway for nine months in 1995 with Gloria Foster and Mary Alice in the starring roles. The Los Angeles premiere of “Having Our Say” was staged at the Mark Taper Forum in 1997.

A 1999 CBS telefilm of the play, also written by Mann and directed by Lynne Littman, with Ruby Dee and Diahann Carroll as the Delany Sisters, won Peabody and Christopher Awards

“Having Our Say” is a guest production of at the Kirk Douglas Theatre, which will be hosting a Los Angeles Inner City Cultural Center presentation for the first time. Admission is $25.00 and seating is limited. Tickets are on sale in advance through EventBrite and at the door depending on availability. Parking is free with validation.

About Hattie Winston

Hattie Winston (Bessie Delany) -- actor, singer, Broadway and television veteran -- was a founding actor of the Negro Ensemble Company. Her Broadway credits include “Two Gentlemen of Verona,” “The Tap Dance Kid” and “The Me Nobody Knows.” Off-Broadway she has earned Obie, Audelco Dramalogue Awards for shows such as Ntosake Shange's “A Photograph: Lovers in Motion” and Kevin Arkadie's “Up the Mountain.”

Her many TV credits include “Becker,” for which she received an NAACP nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, “Nurse,” “The Soul Man” and “The Electric Company.” For the stage, she has written “Black Nativity: A Life Story,” and “The Slave Narratives: A Mighty, Mighty People.” She is a member of The Longwood Writers Workshop and a contributor to its anthology “A Gathering of Voices,” scheduled for publication in the summer of 2024.

About Emily Yancy

Emily Yancy (Sadie Delany) is a veteran performer on stage, screen, and television, most recently appearing as the mother of journalist Isabel Wikerson in the biographical / dramatic film “Origin,” written and directed by Ava DuVernay. She has starred in such Broadway productions as “Hello Dolly” opposite Pearl Bailey and Cab Calloway, “Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope,” “Man of La Mancha” and Leonard Bernstein's “1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

Ms. Yancy's other films include the comedy-drama “Tell Me That You Love Me, Junie Moon;” “Cotton Comes to Harlem,” and “Blacula.” She has guest-starred in more than 30 television shows including “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Frasier,” “Love, American Style,” “Different Strokes,” “The Practice,” “Starsky and Hutch,” “Sanford and Son,” “Picket Fences,” “Criminal Minds,” and the HBO miniseries, “Sharp Objects.”

About Fay Hauser-Price

Fay Hauser-Price (director) has written and directed several productions for The Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival (LAWTF), directed its 30th anniversary Gala, and was a host for its 2004 Festival. She wrote and produced the short films “Where There's Smoke…” and “5150,” and won two Telly Awards as director of the documentary “Turning Barton Elementary.” She was a Producer/Writer/Director on more than 25 reality/documentary TV shows including “Red, Hot and Cool,” starring Nancy Wilson, and produced “Living with Soul” on cable for TV One, earning a Vision Award nomination.

Ms. Hauser-Price is currently producing the feature film “Surfmen” and the documentary “Bethania and the Extraordinary Ordinary.” As an actor, she appeared in “Roots II” as “Carrie Barden,” and played “Selena Wiley” for five years on “The Young and the Restless,” which won an Outstanding Cast Emmy. She can be seen currently in “Bed and Breakfast” on Tubi.com.

About Los Angeles Inner City Cultural Center

Los Angeles Inner City Cultural Center (LAICCC) was the nation's first and most influential minority owned and operated multi-cultural, multi-ethnic, multi-racial and multi-disciplinary visual and performing arts institution, arising “out of the ashes” of the 1965 Watts Rebellion.



Its founders, UCLA dance department pianist and composer C. Bernard Jackson and UCLA Neuropsychiatric Institute faculty and staff member Dr. J. Alfred Cannon, envisioned that LAICCC would employ the performing and visual arts in healing the scars of the rebellion, improving mental health and increasing cross-cultural communications among Los Angeles' many diverse ethnic communities.



LAICCC's core philosophy of non-traditional and colorblind casting on both the creative and technical fronts has enabled thousands of previously excluded minorities to pursue careers in the entertainment business. Its alumni encompass an unparalleled “who's who” of actors, writers, producers, directors, choreographers, videographers, dancers, musicians and technical personnel whose influence continues to the present day.

LAICCC is the first arts organization outside of New York selected to participate in the Entertainment Community Fund's Performing Arts Legacy Project, for which it has begun documenting the career histories of various alumni.