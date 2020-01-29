HSH Prince Albert II Of Monaco To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At The 2020 Hollywood For The Global Ocean Gala

On Thursday, February 6th 2020, at the Hollywood for the Global Ocean Gala presented by Chopard, HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award for his leadership and commitment to the Planet and Ocean conservation. The award will be presented by Academy Award nominated actress Uma Thurman, also a dedicated conservationist as well as civil rights activist.

"I'm delighted to be part of the ongoing projects associated with HSH Prince Albert of Monaco's Foundation in helping to take necessary action on climate change and the protection of our planet" Uma stated.

The Golden Globe winning actress and Hollywood icon, Sharon Stone, a renown charity campaigner and human rights activist will present and announce the "Grand Earth Pledge" - an exclusive group of 33 Advocates for the Planet ready to join forces with HSH Prince Albert II to face climate and ocean emergency, prevent the Earth's decline and preserve the future of Humanity.

Sharon Stone stated: "There is a climate emergency. The earth is in decline and the fate of humanity is at stake. We need to face this reality and decide to act now! I am delighted to be part of the Grand Earth Pledge, a group of amazing people that are taking the lead along HSH Prince Albert, to make a stand for our one and only Planet."

Chris Isaak and Macy Gray will perform at the exclusive gala dinner, hosted at a private estate in Beverly Hills, for 250 privileged philanthropists and A-list celebrities.

The Gala is hosted by founder and leading philanthropist Milutin Gatsby, who states: "At a time of increasing natural disasters and climate threats impacting the delicate balance of our Planet and the oceans of the world, this Gala and its special Award and Pledge recognizes the importance of shining a spotlight and taking action on these urgent issues".

The Lifetime Achievement Award is exclusively designed and crafted by Chopard for the Gala. The award acknowledges the Prince of Monaco's outstanding commitment to the planet, its rich biodiversity and its fragile eco-system. Through his Foundation, launched in 2006 and dedicated to sustainable development worldwide, more than 575 projects have been supported to date. The projects target three main geographical regions: the Mediterranean Basin, the Polar Regions and the Least Developed Countries, all of which are heavily impacted by the effects of climate change, the loss of biodiversity and urgent threats to their water resources.

Notable achievements by the Foundation include saving the Bluefin tuna species from extinction, encouraging the effective development of Marine Protected Areas, fighting plastic pollution in the Mediterranean, thanks to the BeMed initiative, and convincing the IPCC to produce a special report on the impact of climate change on the Ocean and cryosphere.

The event marks the second visit of HSH the Prince Albert II of Monaco to Los Angeles during the lead up to the Academy Awards. His mother, Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco, who would have celebrated her 90th birthday in November 2019 and also received the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1955 for her role in the film "A Daughter of the Province."

HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco is today one of the world's leading Advocates for the Planet, succeeding in gathering philanthropists and international artists to save the Ocean during The Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean, the next edition will take place on Thursday 24th September 2020, in Monaco.





