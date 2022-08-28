HOUSE OF GUCCI, NO TIME TO DIE, and More Win 2022 Location Managers Guild International Awards

The Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) has announced the winners of its 9th Annual LMGI Awards. The Motion Picture winners were HOUSE OF GUCCI (filmed throughout Italy in Milan, Lake Como, and the Italian Alps) and NO TIME TO DIE (filmed in London, Norway, Jamaica, The Faroe Islands and Italy). The Television Series winners were "SUCCESSION" (filmed throughout New York State and Italy), "STRANGER THINGS" (shot in Atlanta, Georgia; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Vilnius, Lithuania) and "STATION ELEVEN" (filmed around Ontario, Canada and Chicago, Illinois). The awards ceremony and reception took place at the Los Angeles Center Studios before an audience of 400, including LMGI members, industry executives and press.



The LMGI Awards spotlight international features, television and commercials in which the creative use of filming locations set the tone, enrich the character and enhance the narrative.



Actor Paul Scheer ("Black Monday," "How Did This Get Made?") opened the show with his witty humor. Academy Award®-winning director Martin Scorsese, considered one of the most prominent and influential filmmakers working today, received the prestigious Eva Monley Award, honoring his more than 50 years of extraordinary award-winning work, presented by Location Manager Mike Fantasia (Top Gun, Maverick).



British actor Orlando Bloom, whose role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador shed light on the plight of Ukrainian children forced to evacuate their country amid the ongoing Russian invasion, was bestowed with the esteemed LMGI Humanitarian Award, presented by Megan Henderson, co-anchor of "KTLA Morning News."



Production Designer and longtime friend Clay Griffith (Jerry Maguire) presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to 35-year veteran Location Manager Joe Panzarella, LMGI (Midnight Run, L.A. Confidential, The Italian Job, Vice). Location Manager and LMGI 1st Vice President Alison Taylor bestowed the 2022 Trailblazer Award to Joanelle Romero, Founder and President of Red Nation Celebration Institute, honoring the RNCI's trailblazing initiatives to promote inclusivity in the film industry and bring revenue to Native communities. Bird Singer Zion White performed a historic indigenous dance to celebrate the native culture.



Additional presenters included Emmy®-winning/Oscar®-nominated actor James Cromwell ("American Horror Story: Asylum," The Longest Yard, L.A. Confidential, Babe), Alexis Floyd ("Inventing Anna," "Grey's Anatomy"), Amy Hill (Mack and Rita, Fifty First Dates, "Mom") and Kate Linder ("The Young and Restless"), among others.

2022 LMGI AWARDS HONOREES:

EVA MONLEY AWARD

Martin Scorsese



HUMANITARIAN AWARD

Orlando Bloom



LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

John Panzarello, LMGI (Midnight Run, L.A. Confidential, The Italian Job, Vice)



TRAILBLAZER AWARD

Red Nation Celebration Institute

2022 LMGI AWARDS WINNERS:

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

"Stranger Things" - Season 4

Tony Holley, Kyle A. Carey, John Lucas, Jonas Spokas, Vytautas Riabovas



OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

"Succession" - Season 3

Paul Eskenazi, Enrico Latella



OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A TELEVISION SERIAL PROGRAM, ANTHOLOGY, OR LIMITED SERIES

"Station Eleven"

Srdjan Vilotijevic, Elmer Jones, Stefan Nikolov, Stuart Berberich



OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FILM

House of Gucci - Elisabetta Tomasso, Piernicola (Betta) Pinnola



OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FILM

No Time to Die - Charlie Hayes, Mandy Sharpe, Ben Piltz, Matthew Clarke, Duncan Broadfoot



OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

Oklahoma Film & Music Office ("Reservation Dogs")

Tava Maloy Sofsky



OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

Crown Royal: Kickoff with Crown

Caprice Ericson



This year's awards are produced by Erick Weiss, Honeysweet Creative and IngleDodd Media and written by Shelly Goldstein. Chair of this year's LMGI Awards is John Rakich, LMGI President. Further inquiries regarding the LMGI Awards may be directed to awards@locationmanagers.org.



The LMGI Awards are sponsored by Title: Studio Air Conditioning; Diamond: Board Brothers, Inc., Netflix; Platinum:Sunset Studios, Trilith Studios, Wrigley Media Group, 123 Spirits; Gold: Balloo Hire Centres, Classic Tents & Events, Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS), FilmLA, Honolulu Film Office, Toni Maier On Location, Inc., William F. White International Inc.; Silver: Film US Virgin Islands, Fresco Film Services - Spain & Portugal, Giggster, Hollywood Locations, Inland Empire Film Services, Los Angeles Center Studios, Magic Rentals, Production Security Services, Reel Health & Reel Security, Reel Waste & Recycling, Riverside County Film Commission, Skye Rentals,Teamsters Local 399, The Royal Film Commission - Jordan, Universal Studios Stages & Backlot, The Westin Bonaventure Hotel and Suites; Bronze: A-Zone Trailers, California Film Commission, Directors Guild of Canada-British Columbia; Directors Guild of Canada-Ontario; El Dorado Lake Tahoe Film & Media Office; ON-SET Displays, Pacific Production Services, Pacific Traffic Control, Placer-Lake Tahoe Film, Savannah Regional Film Commission, The Location Portal; Media Sponsors: The Hollywood Reporter, The Location Guide, SHOOT Magazine, Variety.

ABOUT THE LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL (LMGI)

The Location Managers Guild International/LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. Through local commitment and international strength, we support strong relationships between production and government agencies, businesses, and communities. We promote awareness of our place in the entertainment industry as indispensable creative collaborators through a variety of innovative programs. The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6), non-profit corporation as the LMGA and rebranded in 2016 to reflect its growing international membership. The LMGI is not a labor union and does not represent Location Managers/Scouts in wage or working condition negotiations. For more information about #LMGI and the #LMGIawards, visit www.LocationManagers.org or follow the LMGI on Facebook (@TheLMGI), Instagram (@locationmanagersguild), and Twitter (@TheLMGI).