HISTORICAL RECORDS to Open in March at Michelle Danner Acting Studio

Dive into the vibrant world of Historical Records, where history leaps off the pages and onto the stage in an electrifying fusion of beats, rhymes, and past legends. The show takes you on a rhythmic journey through time, reimagining the lives of iconic American historical figures through the dynamic lens of freestyle hip-hop. Each performance, inspired by audience suggestions, unfolds in an unscripted hip-hop improv medley, making every night a unique experience. From the founding fathers to unsung heroes, 'Historical Records' brings history to life with a fresh, modern twist, proving that the past has never been this present. The show is an innovative blend of education, entertainment, and pure hip-hop energy!

The cast includes Derek Jeremiah Reid, Stephen Cannon, Io Zeimar, Nikita Francois, Andy Hendren, Ryan Foust, Abby A-O, and Maria Sweeney.

Technical director: Teferi Seifu.

Derek Jeremiah Reid is the creator, director and producer of Historical Records. He has previously directed shows at Fremont Centre Theatre, Edgemar Center for the Arts, IO West and Upright Citizens Brigade. He is known for his portrayal of Barack Obama in shows like Top Story Weekly, Oh Mamma and Obama!, and How Obama Got His Groove Back. He has also hosted shows on Fox Family Channel, including The Basement and Weekend Chill. He was a writer-director-performer of Top Story Weekly, Los Angeles' long-running topical sketch show. At Edgemar, he directed Hidden Fortress (Japanese improv team), Murder Mafia, and From Her Eyes Only, a parody of Bond thrillers.. His parody web series Black Spider-Man has been screened at multiple West Coast Comic Conventions.

With its unique history-meets-hip hop format, Historical Records is the most unusual live comedic stage performance you will see in Los Angeles this season.