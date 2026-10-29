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HANDLE WITH CARE to Open in Los Angeles

The avant-garde performance, which won Columbia University's Breakthroughs in Storytelling Award, plays at venues across Los Angeles.

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HANDLE WITH CARE to Open in Los Angeles

Coeurage Ensemble and Ontroerend Goed have announced the Los Angeles premiere of the Edinburgh Fringe hit Handle with Care, running November 8–20. Handle with Care is a theatre performance in a box. No actors, no director, no technicians, no production team. Just a box. And you. Handle with Care received the Breakthroughs in Storytelling Award from Columbia University.

A box is mailed to the theatre. The instructions are clear: Invite a group of people, on a specific night, at a specific time. Let the audience take their seats. Place the box at the center of the stage. The audience is waiting. And then an audience member stands up and opens the box. The show has started.

The performance schedule is: Sunday, November 8, at 6pm, at Outside In Theatre, 5317 York Boulevard in Highland Park, 90042; Sunday, November 15, at 7pm, at the Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, 91423; Wednesday, November 18, at 8pm, at the Broadwater Black Box, 6322 Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, 90038; and Friday, November 20, at 8pm, at the Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Boulevard, in West LA, 90025.

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