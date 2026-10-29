HANDLE WITH CARE to Open in Los Angeles

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Coeurage Ensemble and Ontroerend Goed have announced the Los Angeles premiere of the Edinburgh Fringe hit Handle with Care, running November 8–20. Handle with Care is a theatre performance in a box. No actors, no director, no technicians, no production team. Just a box. And you. Handle with Care received the Breakthroughs in Storytelling Award from Columbia University.



A box is mailed to the theatre. The instructions are clear: Invite a group of people, on a specific night, at a specific time. Let the audience take their seats. Place the box at the center of the stage. The audience is waiting. And then an audience member stands up and opens the box. The show has started.



The performance schedule is: Sunday, November 8, at 6pm, at Outside In Theatre, 5317 York Boulevard in Highland Park, 90042; Sunday, November 15, at 7pm, at the Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, 91423; Wednesday, November 18, at 8pm, at the Broadwater Black Box, 6322 Santa Monica Boulevard in Hollywood, 90038; and Friday, November 20, at 8pm, at the Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Boulevard, in West LA, 90025.



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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 16 Hrs 53 Min 51 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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