HAIL MARY, NONE OF THE GRACE to Play Whitefire Theatre This October

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Mary Kennedy (Shameless, Shameless Hall of Shame) stars in Hail Mary, None of the Grace, Directed by Charlene Ward. Hail Mary, None of the Grace premiered at Edinburgh Fringe for 26 shows, with rave reviews. This one person show had it's subsequent debut in the US at the Whitefire Theatre. Hail Mary, None of the Grace was given the distinction of Best of the Fest for Whitefire Theatre's Solofest 2026. This dark comedy will be performed again on October 7, 2026 at 7pm at the Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks, CA. Tickets https://whitefire.stagey.net/projects/12721

This kicks off their UK tour to Colchester Fringe Festival, October 22, 25, 26 and November 1.

Mary Kennedy, yes one of those Kennedys, third cousins twice removed; all of the tragedy, none of the money, stars in Hail Mary, None of the Grace. No Irish Catholic story is complete without a mention of a good Irish funeral! Join Mary as she lays her mother to rest. Through her mother's dying, Mary learned how to live. Hail Mary, None of the Grace is a rollercoaster of awakenings for Kennedy, which has created the woman she is today.

Mary Kennedy has been seen as New Fiona on Shameless for 6 episodes and was inducted into the Shameless Hall of Shame for 2 episodes in their final season. She was a recurring sketch actress for CONAN. Appeared on Welcome to Chippendales on Disney/HULU and recently did a hilarious sketch on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with guest host Ike Barinholz.

She is repped by The Happen Agency and SK Management.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 04 Hrs 21 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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