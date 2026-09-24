HAIL MARY, NONE OF THE GRACE to Play Whitefire Theatre This October
Directed by Charlene Ward, the one-person show about an Irish funeral and maternal loss earned rave reviews at Edinburgh Fringe.
Mary Kennedy (Shameless, Shameless Hall of Shame) stars in Hail Mary, None of the Grace, Directed by Charlene Ward. Hail Mary, None of the Grace premiered at Edinburgh Fringe for 26 shows, with rave reviews. This one person show had it's subsequent debut in the US at the Whitefire Theatre. Hail Mary, None of the Grace was given the distinction of Best of the Fest for Whitefire Theatre's Solofest 2026. This dark comedy will be performed again on October 7, 2026 at 7pm at the Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks, CA. Tickets https://whitefire.stagey.net/projects/12721
This kicks off their UK tour to Colchester Fringe Festival, October 22, 25, 26 and November 1.
Mary Kennedy, yes one of those Kennedys, third cousins twice removed; all of the tragedy, none of the money, stars in Hail Mary, None of the Grace. No Irish Catholic story is complete without a mention of a good Irish funeral! Join Mary as she lays her mother to rest. Through her mother's dying, Mary learned how to live. Hail Mary, None of the Grace is a rollercoaster of awakenings for Kennedy, which has created the woman she is today.
Mary Kennedy has been seen as New Fiona on Shameless for 6 episodes and was inducted into the Shameless Hall of Shame for 2 episodes in their final season. She was a recurring sketch actress for CONAN. Appeared on Welcome to Chippendales on Disney/HULU and recently did a hilarious sketch on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with guest host Ike Barinholz.
She is repped by The Happen Agency and SK Management.
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