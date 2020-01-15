Gustavo Dudamel Has Extended Contract With Los Angeles Philharmonic

Thomas L. Beckmen, Board Chair of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, and Chad Smith, David C. Bohnett Chief Executive Officer Chair, today announced that Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel's contract will be extended through the orchestra's 2025/26 season.

Dudamel's contract as Music Director began in the 2009/10 season. Its original five-year term was soon extended, in March 2011, to run through the 2018/19 season. In March 2015, the LA Phil recognized Dudamel's continuing commitment to the Association by adding the title of Artistic Director to Music Director and extending his contract further, through the 2021/22 season.

Thomas L. Beckmen said, "We have completed a staggeringly successful Centennial year, so how better to celebrate than to confirm that Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil will continue to do great things together all the way into 2026. I join the Board, and I suspect all of Los Angeles, in saying, Bravo Gustavo!"

Dudamel said, "Looking back at the first decade in Los Angeles with my orchestra makes me indescribably happy. I am full of expectation and energy as we open the next chapter of our artistic partnership, and I thank the Board of Directors for its continued trust in my vision for the organization.

"I'm so proud of our legacy in education, especially the establishment and continued growth of YOLA. The shared passion of the entire community to nurture the next generation of music makers is both deeply moving and profoundly important. I also remain committed to connecting our rich civic heritage ever more closely to our programming, community work, and concert performances in our homes, Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl and now The Ford.

"We have a unique opportunity and responsibility in Los Angeles to unite the soul of the Americas, to build and to strengthen musical and educational bridges with our brothers and sisters here in L.A. and beyond. We have so much work still to do, but I look forward to embracing the challenges ahead and to sharing more beautiful moments together, hand in hand with my extraordinary orchestra and our leadership team."

Chad Smith added, "Fifteen years ago, Gustavo and I planned our first concert together here --for his U.S. debut at the Hollywood Bowl -- and what an extraordinary journey together it has been. His expansive vision of what an orchestra can be and what it can mean to its community is truly inspiring. I am so looking forward to partnering with him on all that we have ahead of us."

Chairman of the Orchestra Committee David Allen Moore stated, "The relationship between the musicians and Gustavo isn't just one of trust, confidence, and respect, but of joy. We're thrilled to know we'll continue to move forward with him and can't wait to discover what we'll achieve next."





