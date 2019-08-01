Gustavo Dudamel And The Los Angeles Philharmonic's Edinburgh International Festival Performance To Be Livestreamed On August 2

Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil's performance at Tynecastle Park Stadium as part of the Edinburgh International Festival on Friday, August 2, will be livestreamed beginning at 11 AM PDT / 7 PM BST.

The performance opens the Festival and will feature classic movie music from the Golden Age of Hollywood by Korngold, Herrmann, Waxman, and a selection of scores by John Williams. Twenty-two musicians from Dudamel's signature program YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) and YOLA National (students from diverse regions across the U.S.) will also join the performance.

The livestream will be available at the following links:

Gustavo Dudamel's YouTube channel at: youtu.be/9JNCN9UrIhk

Edinburgh International Festival's Facebook: facebook.com/EdintFest

Classic FM's Facebook: facebook.com/ClassicFM

It will also be available via Classic FM radio on August 5 at 12 PM PDT / 8 PM BST atwww.classicfm.com.

The program includes:

KORNGOLD "March of the Merry Men" from Robin Hood

John Williams "Out to Sea/The Shark Cage Fugue" from Jaws

HERRMANN Suite from Vertigo

John Williams "Hedwig's Theme" from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

John Williams "Fawkes the Phoenix" from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

STEINER Suite from Casablanca

John Williams Olympic Fanfare and Theme

WAXMAN Suite from Sunset Boulevard (feat. YOLA National Institute)

John Williams Theme from Jurassic Park

John Williams "Adventures on Earth" from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

MANCINI Theme from The Pink Panther (feat. YOLA National Institute)

For information on YOLA, please visit here, and YOLA National, here. For full tour information, please visit laphil.com/tour.





