Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Group Rep's Streaming Performances of TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE Must Close August 30

Article Pixel

A Pay-Per-View Pass is $20.

Aug. 29, 2020  

The Group Rep presents a pay-per-view staged production from the Lonny Chapman Theatre of TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE, written by Jeffrey Hatcher and Mitch Albom, from the book by Mitch Albom directed by L. Flint Esquerra, starring Larry Eisenberg and TJ McNeill, co-produced by Lloyd Pedersen and Gina Yates.

The limited run streams through August 30th.

Inspired by true events, and based on the best-selling book, this is the story of accomplished sportswriter, Mitch Albom, who feels that his life is lacking, despite all of his success. When Mitch watches a Nightline broadcast about former university professor, Morrie Schwartz, he is moved to reconnect with his lovable old mentor, who is valiantly battling ALS. As Mitch and Morrie get reacquainted, they engage in thoughtful conversations about a variety of significant topics, including love, joy and life changes "...what starts as a simple visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and a last class in the meaning of life."

A Pay-Per-View Pass is $20. To buy a pass and for more information please visit www.thegrouprep.com or call (818) 763-5990. A portion of the proceeds from this production will be donated to the ALS Foundation.


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEOS: Watch Even More Highlights of Our Next on Stage: Dance Edition Contestants - Enter Now to Win!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Billy Stritch's Birdland Concert!
  • Billy Stritch Stops by Birdland Tonight - Get Tickets Today!
  • The Omaha Community Playhouse Announces Auditions for I AM MY OWN WIFE