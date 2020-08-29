Group Rep's Streaming Performances of TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE Must Close August 30

A Pay-Per-View Pass is $20.

The Group Rep presents a pay-per-view staged production from the Lonny Chapman Theatre of TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE, written by Jeffrey Hatcher and Mitch Albom, from the book by Mitch Albom directed by L. Flint Esquerra, starring Larry Eisenberg and TJ McNeill, co-produced by Lloyd Pedersen and Gina Yates.

The limited run streams through August 30th.

Inspired by true events, and based on the best-selling book, this is the story of accomplished sportswriter, Mitch Albom, who feels that his life is lacking, despite all of his success. When Mitch watches a Nightline broadcast about former university professor, Morrie Schwartz, he is moved to reconnect with his lovable old mentor, who is valiantly battling ALS. As Mitch and Morrie get reacquainted, they engage in thoughtful conversations about a variety of significant topics, including love, joy and life changes "...what starts as a simple visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and a last class in the meaning of life."

A Pay-Per-View Pass is $20. To buy a pass and for more information please visit www.thegrouprep.com or call (818) 763-5990. A portion of the proceeds from this production will be donated to the ALS Foundation.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You