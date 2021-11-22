Group Rep Presents CHRISTMASTIME ORIGINS Radio Plays

-The Group Rep will present "Christmastime Origins" adapted by the Group Rep from the book THE EIGHT PLAYS OF CHRISTMAS written by longtime theatre journalist, radio host and critic Julio Martinez, directed by Kathleen Delaney with musical direction by Paul Cady, produced by Stevie Stern for the Group Rep.

The four pieces being performed are radio plays and deal with the source origins of the most beloved things about Christmas. The Group Rep turns their Upstairs theater venue into a radio studio (K-GRT) with actors at microphones, live music and foley sound.

The cast features the talents of Michael Gabiano, Sheena Georges, Kelly Goode, Doug Haverty, Matthew Hoffman, James Lamire, Kayley Stallings, Mark Stancato, Diane Vincent and Leslie Young.

The creative and production team includes Bert Emmett (Set Design), John Lucewich (Lighting Design), Don O'Connell (Foley Design), Sammy Strittmatter (Sound Consultant), Cheryl Crosland (Costume Design), John Ledley (Stage Manager), Kristin Stancato (Assistant Director), Leslie Young (Props), Hisato Masuyama (Assistant Musical Director/Utility Player), Cathy Tomlin (Stage Manager/Utility Player), Doug Engalla (Photography/Videography), Kristin Stancato (Social Media) and Doug Haverty (Graphics).

For tickets and information www.thegrouprep.com or 818.763.5990. Upstairs at the Group Rep, on the second floor of the Lonny Chapman Theatre. The Upstairs is not handicapped accessible.

Covid Policy: All patrons must be vaccinated, show ID and proof of full vaccination required upon entry, and wear a mask while inside the theater complex. Entire Cast and Crew are fully vaccinated.