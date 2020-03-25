Groundlings Theatre Launches New Digital Programming Network

While The Groundlings Theatre is currently closed to performances amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, fans of the theatre can find entertainment and knowledge with the launch of The Groundlings Podcast Network. The network premieres on April 1, 2020 with an episode featuring Groundlings Alumna Lisa Kudrow(Friends, The Comeback). New episodes will follow every Wednesday and will air across all podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

"The Groundlings Podcast Network has been in the works for several months and we are happy to launch at a time when our community could really use some inspiration," said Groundlings Theatre and School Managing Director Heather de Michele. "We are lucky that many hilarious Groundlings have been willing to share their amazing stories with us in this unique and intimate way. There are so many exciting episodes in the queue, and we can't wait to share them with everyone."

The Groundlings Podcast Network will feature two shows, Breaking Ground and The Groundlings' Panel, at launch:

Breaking Ground - Hosted by current Groundling Michael Churven, this show is a lighthearted, humorous discussion with Groundlings alumni as they reflect on their experiences in the training program and school, personal insights on comedy, and their journey through Hollywood. April 1: Breaking Ground with Lisa Kudrow April 15: Breaking Ground with Tracy Newman and Jonathan Stark



The Groundlings' Panel - An insightful series of panels hosted at The Groundlings Theatre in front of a live audience to discuss honing your craft, issues facing the industry, adversity in entertainment and more. April 8: Writing for TV and Film with Top Screenwriters Trained at the Groundlings Featuring Groundlings alumni Michael Hitchcock, Jennifer Joyce, George McGrath, Tracy Newman, Deanna Oliver, Mitch Silpa, Jonathan Stark and Jim Wise, moderated by Michael Churven. April 22: Diversity in Hollywood Featuring Jordan Black, Julian Gant, Phil LaMarr, Lyric Lewis and Karen Maruyama.



Future episodes will be announced soon. For more information visit

www.groundlings.com/podcasts.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You