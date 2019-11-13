Groundlings Theatre Announces Upcoming Holiday and New Years Eve Shows

The always merry Groundlings are here to spread some cheer this season with this year's Holiday Show, Groundlings Ski Haus. For three magical weekends, this Holiday-themed sketch comedy show will take over The Groundlings Main Stage! If this is not already part of your holiday tradition, you'll want to make it one, because no one roasts the holidays quite like The Groundlings do!

As a special gift, the final Friday and Saturday of December will also be reserved for two amazing nights of Groundlings Holiday Show: Improv Edition, featuring a stellar cast of current Groundlings, alumni and special guests performing some of the most festive improv of the season.

Featuring the newest Groundlings members Samantha DeSurra, Chris Guerra, and Leonard Robinson, along with Michael Churven, Julian

Gant, Roy Jenkins, Phyllis Katz and Jessica Pohly. The show is directed by Karen Maruyama.

Opening night for Groundlings Ski Haus will take place on December 6 and will run every Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m through December 21. The Holiday Improv Shows will take place on December 27 and December 28 at 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Tickets are $20.00 - $25.00.

And the celebrations don't stop there! You'll also be able to ring in the New Year with The Groundlings at this year's Groundlings New Year's Eve Spectacular! With a hilarious show, delectable treats, and a special champagne toast, you're not going to want to miss this celebration. Doors open at 9:00 p.m. where you'll be met with gourmet appetizers and specialty cocktails. The show starts at 10:00 p.m. and concludes at midnight with a champagne toast to welcome 2020! Tickets are $100.00.

The Groundlings Theatre is located at 7307 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.groundlings.com or call (323) 934-4747





