Gregory Nabours and (MOSTLY)MUSICALS to Kick Off Holiday Season at The Federal

The performance will take place on Tuesday November 21, 2023 at 7:30pm.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

Get ready to kick off the holiday season with (mostly)musicals in an unforgettable night of music and merriment on Tuesday November 21, 2023 at 7:30pm at the fabulous Upstairs at the Federal at 5303 Lankershim Boulevard in NoHo.

J﻿oin Gregory Nabours and mmLA on to give thanks for the really good things in life: friends, food, fun, and most(ly) of all, MUSICALS! W﻿e are thankful for an amazing lineup featuring Broadway's Jason Michael Snow (BOOK OF MORMON), Jeffrey Polk (5 GUYS NAMED MOE), April Nixon (TOMMY, Olivier nominee: DAMN YANKEES), Domonique Paton (WICKED), and Sharon McNight (Tony nominee: STARMITES); plus Garrett Clayton (TV: HAIRSPRAY LIVE), Alli Miller (Cherry Poppins), EK Dagenfield (IT: A Musical Parody), Marc Ginsburg (national tour: THE BAND'S VISIT), and more TBD! Plus 1st time appearances from Natalie Lander (LEGALLY BRUNETTE, tv: "The Middle"), Regina Fernandez (CINDERELLA at 5 Star), and Jalen Friday (HAIR at Altadena Music Theatre)!

Doors open at 6pm for drinks and dinner, the show starts at 7:30, and the open mic afterparty follows! Whether you're a die-hard musical lover or simply looking for a fun night out, (mostly)musicals: mostly HOLIDAY is the perfect event for you. Gather your friends and family and immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere.

Street and valet parking are available. There is a suggested food/drink minimum of $20 for this event. Upstairs at the Federal is located on the 2nd floor of the Federal Bar, and is accessible by elevator.

(mostly)musicals is a uniquely entertaining, (mostly) bi-monthly themed cabaret series in Los Angeles produced by amy francis schott with music director Gregory Nabours. Follow us on FB and IG for additional content and special offers, subscribe on YouTube for all the videos, and visit www.mostlymusicalsLA.com to sign up for email updates and news about upcoming shows!

Don't miss out on this magical evening filled with laughter, joy, and incredible performances. Mark your calendars and get ready to experience the holiday spirit like never before!




