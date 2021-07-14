Gregg Daniel Stars As An FBI Informant In Solo Piece THE DUAT

Actor and Stage Director, Gregg Daniel performs in "The Duat," written by Roger Q. Mason, directed by Taibi Magar, and featuring percussionist David Leach. "The Duat" is a part of the third episode of Not a Moment, But a Movement, a series of events that amplify and center Black artists, premieres July 15 at 5 p.m. and is available on demand through August 12, 2021 on Center Theatre Group's Digital Stage.

Fusing dialogue, music and movement, "The Duat" follows Cornelius Johnson, a former FBI COINTELPRO (Counterintelligence Program) informant as he awakens in the Egyptian afterlife. While he awaits judgement, Cornelius struggles to come to terms with his family history and his own troubling role in the civil rights movement at UCLA in the late 60s.

The digital premiere of "The Duat" features lighting design by Brandon Baruch; live music composed and performed by David Leach; sound design and original music composed by David Gonzalez and choreography by Michael Tomlin III. "The Duat" was filmed at the famous Kirk Douglas Theatre and edited by Jabari Phillips.

Presented by Center Theatre Group in conjunction with Watts Village Theater Company and The Fire This Time Festival, Not a Moment, But a Movement events feature the work of multiple artists from varied disciplines. Each of the artists offers their own distinct voice which blends with, builds upon and sometimes clashes up against the other voices to create a unique piece that centers conversations that have long been held to the periphery.

Each event is paired with a panel discussion to create a uniquely comprehensive cultural experience. "I'm enormously proud to be part of this collaborative effort at a time when our traditional stages have been closed for over a year." said Daniel

"I'm thrilled to be working with Gregg Daniel on 'The Duat,'" said Center Theatre Group Associate Artistic Director Tyrone Davis. "Gregg brings a remarkable energy and honesty to his portrayal of a man trying to reconcile his past with the stories he tells himself."

Daniel's stage credits include Fences, A Christmas Carol, All The Way, Death of a Salesman and more. Daniel won the NAACP Theatre Award as "Best Director" for his production of Fences at the International City Theater in Long Beach, CA.

Daniel is repped by Stride Management, BRS/Gage Talent Agency, and BBR Talent Agency.