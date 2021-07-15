Grand Park's SUNDAY SESSIONS Returns With Headliners Astronomar And Bot

Dance and music are the centerpiece for every hot summer party. For its eighth summer, Grand Park's Sunday Sessions joyfully returns as the 12-acre oasis fully opens to once again host live in-person events and performances.

Grand Park's Sunday Sessions showcases L.A.'s finest House music curators on two Sundays, July 25 and August 29, 2021. Each free outdoor dance party features a line-up of DJs that celebrates the contribution of Los Angeles artists to the American-originated, globally embraced art form of House music. Guests can picnic or purchase food from popular food trucks and enjoy the sounds of summer in a beautiful setting right in the heart of Downtown L.A. Sunday Sessions will take place on the park's Performance Lawn, just north of Hill Street.

The first Sunday Sessions in nearly two years will celebrate the pillars of House music rooted in joy, liberation and dance. Legendary acts of the L.A.-based House and dance scene, Astronomar and Bot, will headline and debut new music during their back-to-back set.

The four-hour event also features sets by local DJs Ocean Roulette, Etari and Chloé Soleta to up the party vibe with four-to-the-floor sounds. *Schedule and artists subject to change.

Visit grandparkla.org/event/sundaysessions-2021/ for more information.