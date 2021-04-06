Grand Park's OUR L.A. VOICES 2021: A Pop-Up Virtual Arts + Culture Fest Announced

Grand Park's popular spring arts experience, Grand Park's Our L.A. Voices: A Pop-up Arts+Culture Fest, continues in 2021, with dynamic digital offerings that celebrate the distinctive cultural and artistic richness of Los Angeles' arts community.

The free performing and visual arts exhibition, featuring more than 12 L.A. based artists, will feature new programs on Thursday nights on April 15, 22 and 29, 2021, beginning at 6:00 p.m. on olav.grandparkla.org; all programs will be available for on-demand entertainment.

Grand Park's Our L.A. Voices: A Pop-up Arts+Culture Fest, a TMC Arts program, will feature a mix of live performances and presentations along with recorded programming during a 2.5 hour block each Thursday evening.

The three programs aim to reduce the distance between artist and audience by offering at-home engagement opportunities such as talks, conversations and arts-based workshops where people can learn more about the critical issues impacting communities in L.A. County, as seen through an artist's point-of-view.