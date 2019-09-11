Grammy Award-Winning Jazz Group Announced At The Center For The Arts

Jazz ensemble Phil Norman Tentet brings its big band sound to the Smothers Theatre stage on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 2 p.m.

Tickets, priced starting at $20 for adults and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting arts.pepperdine.edu. More information about the Phil Norman Tentet is available by visiting philnormantentet.com.

The Grammy-nominated Phil Norman Tentet is the quintessential example of the West Coast jazz ensembles of the '50s and '60s updated to the modern jazz sounds of the 21st century. "Little big bands" such as the Tentet are known as the chamber music of jazz, and the Tentet has been a part of the jazz scene in Los Angeles for over 25 years. The group has played at a long list of jazz clubs, performing art centers, jazz festivals, colleges, and private clubs throughout the West. The group's influences include the Dave Pell Octet, the Mingus bands, the Gerry Mulligan Tentette, Howard Rumsey's Lighthouse All-Stars, Miles Davis' Birth of the Cool album, Gil Evans' Gil Evans & Ten album, and, more recently, the octets of Dave Holland and David Murray

The Tentet can be heard on most all jazz stations and streaming services nationally and internationally. High schools and colleges with jazz studies programs, as well as small bands across the United States, Canada, and Europe now play and have access to many of the Tentet's music. The group's arrangers include the likes of Grammy and Emmy Award-winners Alan Broadbent, Bob Florence, Med Flory, Christian Jacob, Roger Neumann, Kim Richmond, and others.

Some of the Tentet's other accomplishments including being nominated for a 2017 Grammy for its arrangement of "Linus & Lucy," recording seven albums, and having their last three albums remain on the Top 50 jazz charts for over six months.

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 1,000 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the Center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.





