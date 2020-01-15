Goldenvoice Presents a Newport Folk Revival: Courtney Barnett & Friends

This Valentines Day Courtney Barnett is teaming up with the legendary Newport Folk Festival for a special night of surprise collaborations at the historic Palace Theatre in Downtown LA. This is the latest Newport Folk Revival to raise money for music education in underserved communities. The evening will directly benefit the needs of the greater Los Angeles area, and will feature Barnett who will be joined by a hand picked all star backing band along with special guests who will drop by to perform alongside the iconic singer-songwriter.

Barnett is touching down in the US this week to kick off her first ever solo tour of the USA. Taking in venues intimate, iconic and beautiful, Barnett will perform alone on stage accompanied by nothing but her own guitar. The tour promises to deliver something special for fans with Barnett's incredible songwriting and guitar-playing laid bare and up close. Barnett will be bringing Melbourne-via-Germany musician Hachiku on the road with her as support. Hachiku (Anika Ostendorf to her friends) releases music through the label Barnett founded, Milk! Records.

Aside from these dates, Barnett will also be performing at Wilco's Sky Blue Sky Festival in the Riviera Maya, Mexico and will support Brandi Carlile for two special nights at the Ryman Theater in Nashville.

Barnett leaves Australia after a busy few weeks raising money for bushfire victims in Australia. She organized two special shows with friends Camp Cope and has raised tens of thousands of dollars in relief. She sat down with Rolling Stone to talk about the situation and her frustration with the Australian government. You can read the full interview here.

Upcoming Courtney Barnett U.S. Tour Dates

1/18/20 - Riveira Maya, Mexico @ Sky Blue Sky Festival

1/20/20 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman (supporting Brandi Carlile) - SOLD OUT

1/21/20 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman (supporting Brandi Carlile) - SOLD OUT

1/23/20 - Wilmington, DE @ The Queen* SOLD OUT

1/24/20 - Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse* - SOLD OUT

1/25/20 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios* - SOLD OUT

1/27/20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol at Carnegie Lecture Hall* - SOLD OUT

1/28/20 - Cleveland, OH @ Garner Auditorium* - SOLD OUT

1/29/20 - Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre* TICKETS

1/31/20 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's* - SOLD OUT

2/1/20 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater* TICKETS

2/2/20 - Sonoma, CA @ Redwood Barn* - SOLD OUT

2/4/20 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House* - TICKETS

2/6/20 - Jackson, WY @ The Center Theatre* - TICKETS

2/8/20 - Estes Park, CO @ The Stanley Hotel* - SOLD OUT

2/14/20 - The Palace Theater - TICKETS

*with support from Hachiku





