Glover & Burk Present For One Night Only: THE DIAMOND REVUE

An intimate, one-night-only concert to honor Assistance League of Los Angeles and their century of service to Angelenos in need!

Join us live in Hollywood on Saturday, June 29th for a one-night-only celebration of one of California's oldest and most distinguished charities, Assistance League of Los Angeles ("the League")!

Produced by Adam Glover & Tyler Matthew Burk, The Diamond Revue is a musical journey honoring the League's 100-year-legacy of uplifting our community, one child at a time.

Sometimes it takes a lot of love and some much-needed assistance to reveal the diamond inside us all. Through an array of service programs, League members have been polishing their own lives while helping underserved children "find their shine" for the past 100 years.

Please join Joely Fisher, Mario Jose, and a host of other Broadway and Hollywood superstars as they transport you via a time capsule of story and song through the lens of a 1960's TV Variety Show! Live in the heart of Hollywood, at the historic Assistance League Theatre - this is a one-night-only event for the whole family that you won't want to miss! The evening will feature brand new, reinterpreted arrangements of your favorite songs of Hollywood stage and screen accompanied LIVE by Andy Gladbach and the Assistance League LA Jazz Orchestra! Get ready for a spectacle like you've never seen before.

Starring Joely Fisher (Broadway's Cabaret & Grease, FOX's 'Til Death, ABC's Ellen, & many more!), Mario Jose (ABC's American Idol, Pentatonix), Rhett George (Broadway's Memphis, Aida, The Little Mermaid, & Wicked), Kacee Clanton (Broadway's A Night with Janis Joplin), Laura Dickinson (Pitch Perfect, Disney's Sofia the First), Selina Verastigui (Broadway's A Chorus Line), Jenna Gillespie (BAZ Las Vegas) and Catriona Fray (Mamma Mia). Featuring Kennie Shen (Netflix's Dead to Me and Disney's Raven's Home), Vanessa Nichole, Tiarah Celene, and Doran Butler.

Musically arranged & conducted by Andy Gladbach.

Tickets available at:

diamondrevue.eventbrite.com

Performance will take place at:

Assistance League Theatre

1367 North Saint Andrews Place

Hollywood, CA 90028

Saturday, June 29th, 2019

7:30 PM Courtyard Opens 8:00 PM Curtain $10.00 Valet Parking Refreshments and light snacks available for purchase *Reserved tickets: $50.00, $75.00, and $100.00

About Assistance League of Los Angeles ("the League"):

The League was founded in 1919 by a group of thirteen dedicated, compassionate and amazingly driven women. Now their daughters, their granddaughters, and even their great-granddaughters have become part of that tradition. Their mission is to improve the lives of impoverished children in our community through philanthropy, dedicated service, and compassionate programs.

For 100 years, the League has provided their members with opportunities to forge new connections and take leadership in their communities while making meaningful contributions to millions of Angelenos in need.

Today the League is a thriving organization where eight auxiliaries operate five service programs: Preschool Learning Center, Operation School Bell, Foster Children's Resource Center, Theatre for Children, and the Court Referred Volunteer Center.

Forever true to Anne Banning's original vision, the League continues "To act as a friend at any and all times to men, women and children in need of care, guidance and assistance, spiritually, materially and physically."





