Gibney Center Announces IMAGINING DIGITAL Virtual Program Series

Gibney, the New York City-based dance and social justice organization, announces Gibney's Imagining Digital virtual programming, directed and curated by Eva Yaa Asantewaa.

The series provides a forum for the sharing of vital ideas and insightful perspectives through a variety of virtual presentations, discussions, and spoken word performances. Imagining Digital features seven online events beginning September 7, as well as the continuation of Imagining: The Gibney Journal, a bimonthly online publication.

"My goal in curating these offerings is to help artists and audiences connect with the rich history and context in which all art exists," Ms. Yaa Asantewaa said. "Today I am constantly reminded of the words of the great Nina Simone: 'When everything is so desperate, when every day is a matter of survival, I don't think you have a choice...How can you be an artist and not reflect the times?' I hope this series can be an opening for education and for nourishment. Now, more than ever, we need to radically nourish and support our artists."

"At Gibney, we are dedicated to providing artists with the resources and space they need to create and be creative," said Gina Gibney, Artistic Director and CEO of Gibney. "Eva has, once again, put together an incredible line up of thoughtful programs which challenge us to think about things in new ways, which is at the heart of artistic creation."

Designed to acquaint Gibney's community of artists and audiences with the most provocative, influential, and inspiring minds at work in the arts, humanities and activism, this fall's Deeper Lectures will feature presentations from dancer, choreographer, teacher and writer Wendy Perron (September 21); author, poet, performer, visual artist, and educator Pamela Sneed (October 19); writer, performer and choreographer Okwui Okpokwasili (November 1); and interdisciplinary artist Yanira Castro (December 7).

The Deeper Duets series brings authors and artists Daniel Alexander Jones and jaamil olawale kosoko (September 7) and performers and educators Gregory King and Gesel Mason (November 16) together to engage in lively and sometimes provocative conversations about artistic life, artistic practice and the urgent social concerns that drive creative expression.

WORD! presentations feature choreographer and dancer Anh Vo (October 4) and poet, author and curator Cheryl Boyce-Taylor (November 15) in live performances that showcase the art of the spoken word.



Imagining: A Gibney Journal is a free bimonthly digital journal featuring writing from the dance and performance community reflecting the scope and diversity of this field. The next journal will be published on September 8.

All Imagining Digital events are available virtually live and on demand. Tickets are $20, with discounted Early Bird pricing of $15 available now through August 31. Season pass for all eight events plus access to the Imagining Journal are available for $80. Tickets can be purchased online at GibneyDance.org.

Gibney Center's season of in-person performances will be announced at a later date.