Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble Presents Virtual Production of VINTAGE HITCHCOCK

Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble will present a virtual production of Vintage Hitchcock, August 6, 7 & 8 at 7pm and August 9 at 2pm.

Suspense, mayhem and a touch of screwball comedy come together in VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, written by Joe Landry, and directed by Helen Dixon.

Spies, murder, love, and other trademarks of Alfred Hitchcock come to life in the style of an old-time radio broadcast with a live audience. The show is a triple feature, with three plays derived from early Hitchcock films (The Lodger, Sabotage and The 39 Steps) - and the show will stream live via Zoom to ensure that performers and audience members are COVID-safe.

These spooky tales translate well to a virtual environment, and feature vintage commercials, a daring train chase, a serial killer's ominous presence and a devastating explosion through the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring. You won't want to miss it!

All performances will be held live via Zoom. The show will not be recorded, so your only chance to see the show will be to watch it live during our Zoom performances.

You must register in advance for the performance you plan to watch, as we have a limit to the number of people who can watch simultaneously. Performances will be available for free, but donations are strongly suggested and much appreciated. Register at http://ghostlightte.org/main-stage-hitchcock.html.

Cast

Cathy Ashland -- Mrs. Cannot, Bird Shop Lady, Waitress

Ben Botello -- Carl Verloc, Doctor

Kevin Coren -- Man 1 in Power Plant, Mr. Memory

Wendi De Barros -- Ellen, Driver

JD Dozier -- Vladimir, Hollingshead, Alfred

Robert Gater -- Patron 1, Joe, Police 1, Music Hall Attendee

Darby Gray -- Bus Collector, Woman 1 on the Aberdeen Express, Music Hall Manager

Teresa Grosserode -- Announcer

Sigrid Harris -- The Professor, Mrs. Jones, Woman in Music Hall

Nancy Hemsley -- Coroner, Patron 3

Jessica Holland -- Daisy, Power Plant Operator, Cigarette Girl, Music Hall Attendee

Lauren Kelley -- Woman with Puppy, Pamela

Shane Kelley -- Mr. Sleuth, Officer, George

Polina Litvak -- Ticket Seller at Music Hall, Renee, Ticket Merchant

Brady Lloyd -- Man 2 at Power Plant, Hannay

Terri Martinez -- Ted's Boss, Annabella

Yvette Niccolls -- Power Plant Phone Operator 1, Innkeeper

Linda Pauline -- Talbot, Usherette

Troy Pauline -- Robert, Patron 2, Man 2 in Music Hall

Chuck Phalen -- Waiter, Man in Crowd, Professor Bartlett

Megan Robbins -- Winnie, Detective

John Ruzicka -- Ted, Conductor, Music Hall Attendee

Mary Ann Smith - Woman on Bus, Woman 2 on the Aberdeen Express

Casey Standridge -- Salesman Man 1 in Music Hall, Police

Connar Pauline -- Sound FX Artist; Newsboy

Jordan Pauline -- Sound FX Artist; Newsboy

Stevie -- Matthew Vincent

Jingle Singers -- Amy Strong & Sydney Strong

Production Team

Director -- Helen Dixon

Assistant Director -- Scottie Tsubota

Stage Manager -- Claire Raines

Assistant Stage Manager -- Nikki DeSouza

Sound Design -- Linda Pauline

