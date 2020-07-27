Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble Presents Virtual Production of VINTAGE HITCHCOCK
Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble will present a virtual production of Vintage Hitchcock, August 6, 7 & 8 at 7pm and August 9 at 2pm.
Suspense, mayhem and a touch of screwball comedy come together in VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, written by Joe Landry, and directed by Helen Dixon.
Spies, murder, love, and other trademarks of Alfred Hitchcock come to life in the style of an old-time radio broadcast with a live audience. The show is a triple feature, with three plays derived from early Hitchcock films (The Lodger, Sabotage and The 39 Steps) - and the show will stream live via Zoom to ensure that performers and audience members are COVID-safe.
These spooky tales translate well to a virtual environment, and feature vintage commercials, a daring train chase, a serial killer's ominous presence and a devastating explosion through the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring. You won't want to miss it!
All performances will be held live via Zoom. The show will not be recorded, so your only chance to see the show will be to watch it live during our Zoom performances.
You must register in advance for the performance you plan to watch, as we have a limit to the number of people who can watch simultaneously. Performances will be available for free, but donations are strongly suggested and much appreciated. Register at http://ghostlightte.org/main-stage-hitchcock.html.
Cast
Cathy Ashland -- Mrs. Cannot, Bird Shop Lady, Waitress
Ben Botello -- Carl Verloc, Doctor
Kevin Coren -- Man 1 in Power Plant, Mr. Memory
Wendi De Barros -- Ellen, Driver
JD Dozier -- Vladimir, Hollingshead, Alfred
Robert Gater -- Patron 1, Joe, Police 1, Music Hall Attendee
Darby Gray -- Bus Collector, Woman 1 on the Aberdeen Express, Music Hall Manager
Teresa Grosserode -- Announcer
Sigrid Harris -- The Professor, Mrs. Jones, Woman in Music Hall
Nancy Hemsley -- Coroner, Patron 3
Jessica Holland -- Daisy, Power Plant Operator, Cigarette Girl, Music Hall Attendee
Lauren Kelley -- Woman with Puppy, Pamela
Shane Kelley -- Mr. Sleuth, Officer, George
Polina Litvak -- Ticket Seller at Music Hall, Renee, Ticket Merchant
Brady Lloyd -- Man 2 at Power Plant, Hannay
Terri Martinez -- Ted's Boss, Annabella
Yvette Niccolls -- Power Plant Phone Operator 1, Innkeeper
Linda Pauline -- Talbot, Usherette
Troy Pauline -- Robert, Patron 2, Man 2 in Music Hall
Chuck Phalen -- Waiter, Man in Crowd, Professor Bartlett
Megan Robbins -- Winnie, Detective
John Ruzicka -- Ted, Conductor, Music Hall Attendee
Mary Ann Smith - Woman on Bus, Woman 2 on the Aberdeen Express
Casey Standridge -- Salesman Man 1 in Music Hall, Police
Connar Pauline -- Sound FX Artist; Newsboy
Jordan Pauline -- Sound FX Artist; Newsboy
Stevie -- Matthew Vincent
Jingle Singers -- Amy Strong & Sydney Strong
Production Team
Director -- Helen Dixon
Assistant Director -- Scottie Tsubota
Stage Manager -- Claire Raines
Assistant Stage Manager -- Nikki DeSouza
Sound Design -- Linda Pauline