Getty Villa Presents SEVEN LOVES This February

Getty Villa Museum presents Seven Loves, a Valentine's cabaret that brings together award-winning performers singing songs from Broadway, based on Greek and Roman myths, to explore the full range and complexities of love.

Directed by Mark Valdez, the performances will take place at the Getty Villa Museum on Friday, February 10, at 7 pm, Saturday, February 11, at 7 pm, and Sunday, February 12, at 4:30 pm. Tickets are $30, and can be purchased online. Each ticket includes a post-performance reception with refreshments of prosecco and chocolate. The cabaret is co-produced by Mark-n-Sparks, with music direction by Steven Argilla.

The cabaret will highlight the seven concepts of love as created by the Greeks - physical, committed, friendship, self, flirtation, familial, and universal love through song. Show tunes, both familiar and obscure, will take audiences on a journey as only music can-at once silly and sad, ridiculous and sublime...very much like love itself.

Songs will be performed from musicals including The Boys from Syracuse, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, My Fair Lady, Lysistrata Jones, and One Touch of Venus.

"This project combines everything that I'm interested in: musicals, art, and love! It's been so much fun going down the rabbit hole of finding musicals based on Greek and Roman myths and stories. There's actually a great deal of material. Who knew?," says Valdez. "The hard part has been finding the right songs for this concert. That's also the fun part. And, to work with so many incredible performers to mine this material. It's going to be a very special event to share with people you love (romantic partners, family members, and friends)."

The cast includes Karla Mosley ("The Bold and The Beautiful"), Lauren Worsham (Broadway's "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder"), Titiana Wechsler (Broadway's "Mr. Saturday Night"), Daniel T. Parker (The Oregon Shakespeare Festival), Rodney Gardiner ("David Makes Man"), and Gabriel Navarro (Musical Theatre West).

Seven Loves is part of the Getty Villa Museum's theater program, presenting reinterpretations of Greek and Roman classical plays through play-readings, theater labs, premiere presentations, and the annual outdoor theater production.

Mark-n-Sparks works with individuals and organizations, employing art-based approaches for civic problem-solving. Their project, "The Most Beautiful Home...Maybe," an immersive, participatory piece examining affordable housing policies, recently completed a national tour. Their upcoming project, "The Pasture," is a senior sex farce exploring senior housing policies and options.