Geffen Stayhouse Extends Sold-Out Virtual Run of THE PRESENT

Geffen Playhouse today announced a four-week extension for The Present, its world premiere live, virtual and interactive theatrical experience written and performed by master illusionist, storyteller and Geffen alum Helder Guimarães. Directed by Academy Award nominee Frank Marshall (Jurassic World, Indiana Jones, Goonies, Back to the Future), the initial four-week run sold out in less than one hour.

The Present marks the first full-length production to emerge from Geffen Playhouse's new Geffen Stayhouse initiative.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to The Present. It's a joy to see the audience as hungry for new content as we are to create it. Helder Guimarães is telling a story that feels absolutely right for the uncertain times in which we find ourselves," said Geffen Playhouse Artistic Director Matt Shakman. "With thanks to Helder's vision and the amazing Geffen team, it's my pleasure to announce this extension for an additional four weeks of performances. We look forward to including audiences from all over the country to join in this intimate and innovative theatrical event. "

The Present is inspired by Helder Guimarães' own life experience with quarantine during childhood. Using his signature mind-bending illusions, Guimarães leads us through a funny, moving and ultimately illuminating story of lessons he learned when he least expected it.

The Present will take place virtually via the Zoom platform with a maximum of 25 participants per show. Each participant will be mailed a sealed mystery package in advance, the contents of which will only be revealed during the course of each performance, as Guimarães' story unfolds. In a unique twist, The Present will provide both a virtual and physical experience for the audience, as magic will also take place in their own hands, in their own home environment.

The Present marks the second collaborative effort between Guimarães and Frank Marshall, who first worked together on Invisible Tango, which made its world premiere May 7, 2019, as part of The Geffen Playhouse 2018/2019 season.

Tickets are currently priced at $85.00 per household. Available by phone at 310.208.2028 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply. Given the unique nature and logistics of this production, tickets must be purchased at least 10-14 days in advance of any given performance date.







