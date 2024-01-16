Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles Presents WE LOVE BOY BANDS! At The Saban Theatre, March 23 & 24

Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles (GMCLA) presents as part of its 2023-2024 Season, now in its 45th year, WE LOVE BOY BANDS!.

The pop music extravaganza will feature hits from charting-topper boy bands who melted the hearts of countless fans from The Jackson 5 and *NSYNC to the Backstreet Boys and One Direction. The nearly 200 Chorus members, led in performance by Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison will perform (and sometimes dance) over 20 songs. The concert will feature choreography by Ray Leeper (Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance, ABC’s Dancing with the Stars).

WE LOVE BOY BANDS! will be held at the historic Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills (8440 Wilshire Boulevard) on March 23 and 24, 2024. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here.

WE LOVE BOY BANDS! is a tribute to boy band legends of the 1990’s – *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, and Boyz II Men; recent chart-toppers – One Direction and BTS; and the timeless – Bee Gees, The Temptations and The Beatles! Classic four-part harmonies will explode with energy and joy when 200 voices perform brand new arrangements, as we sing and dance, for the boys we love! If ever there was a perfect pop cannon of songs for GMCLA, this is it!

Audiences will hear boy band hits like “I Want You Back” (Jackson 5); “Bye, Bye, Bye” (*NSYNC); “I Want It That Way” (Backstreet Boys); “Candy Girl” (New Edition); “What Makes You Beautiful” (One Direction), and more.

“We’ve been wanting to do a boy bands tribute for some time now. If ever there was a theme tailor-made for GMCLA, this is it,” exclaimed Lou Spisto, GMCLA Executive Director & Producer. “We’ll cover all the likely suspects from the nineties, but we’ll also celebrate iconic hits from earlier decades and the current generation of heartthrobs. And, of course, we’ll give boy bands the full ‘GMCLA treatment’ with all new arrangements for our 200 voices, dance and production numbers, and a few surprises to make these songs truly our own. And we’ll even break the strict definition of ‘boy band’ to top it all off with a song and dance about a boy named Ken.”

WE LOVE BOY BANDS! will take place on Saturday, March 23 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 24 at 3:30 p.m. at the Saban Theatre (8440 Wilshire Boulevard) in Beverly Hills. Tickets range from $45 to $115 and are available at Click Here. WE LOVE BOY BANDS! are now on sale at Click Here. The parking facility located at 8484 Wilshire Boulevard (at La Cienega) is the most convenient structure for Theatre parking.

GAY MEN’S CHORUS OF LOS ANGELES, under the leadership of Executive Director & Producer Lou Spisto and Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison, is in its 45th year of music and service. GMCLA continues to garner acclaim for artistic excellence while remaining deeply rooted in service to the Los Angeles community and beyond by promoting civil rights, tolerance, and acceptance through music. Founded in 1979 during the emergence of the gay rights movement, GMCLA spreads its message of love and acceptance with concerts across the globe and has raised its collective voice in the movement toward equality, social justice, the fight against the AIDS crisis, the fight for marriage equality, and all those seeking to find their own voice. GMCLA’s free community concert program has provided access to concerts to tens of thousands over the decades, and its research-based education programs have served over 85,000 young people throughout the Los Angeles region. In June 2023, GMCLA returned to Walt Disney Concert Hall to perform the extraordinary multi-media Disney Pride in Concert to two sold-out houses as the finale of Season 44, which also included “I’m With Her,” a celebration of boundary breaking women in music, as well as the beloved and sold-out holiday production, “A Motown Holiday.” In recent years, GMCLA has performed at Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl (with Hugh Jackman), and most recently, at the Saban Theatre with the successful Hooray for Holidays featuring guest artist Wayne Brady. Reaching global audiences, a GMCLA appearance at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards has gained more than 7 million online views. During the pandemic, GMCLA presented virtual concerts, special events, and school programs, reaching thousands of new and longtime fans. From Los Angeles and Ireland to Brazil and New Zealand, GMCLA’s streaming concerts were incredibly well received. Critics have proclaimed the Chorus “inspired” and “expressive, innovative and utterly moving,” and hailed GMCLA for presenting “meaningful entertainment.”