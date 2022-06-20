Garry Marshall Theatre Announces FULL OUT! Fundraiser Set For This Week

Tony-winner & Emmy-winner Billy Porter (Pose, Kinky Boots) to join Broadway's award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell for a one-night only fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit Garry Marshall Theatre. Tony-winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (Celebrity Big Brother, Hairspray) will lead the conversation with Mitchell on stage.

The intimate evening will be like no other, as is the career of Mitchell who is bringing huge entertainment to Los Angeles this summer with Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Dolby Theatre opening this June, (followed by a run at Segerstrom Center in Costa Mesa) and Kinky Boots at the Hollywood Bowl this July 8-10.



Special guest performances include Jackie Seiden (Perfect Harmony, Peepshow, Hairspray) and Sabrina Sloan (Hamilton, Catch Me If You Can).



Mitchell's blockbuster shows include Kinky Boots, Hairspray, Legally Blonde, The Full Monty, Catch Me If You Can, On Your Feet!, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Pretty Woman: The Musical - to name a few. He is the creator of Peepshow in Las Vegas, and is the founder and executive producer of Broadway Bares.



Garry Marshall Theatre producer, Joseph Leo Bwarie (Jersey Boys), will host. Rachael Lawrence will music direct. Proceeds to benefit the nonprofit Garry Marshall Theatre. Courtyard reception to follow.

WHAT: FULL OUT! An Evening with Tony-winner Jerry Mitchell

with Billy Porter, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Jackie Seiden, and Sabrina Sloan



WHEN: Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 7pm



WHERE: Garry Marshall THEATRE 4252 W Riverside Drive, Burbank CA 91505



TICKETS TO BENEFIT THE NONPROFIT:

$150-$200



PURCHASE: https://www.garrymarshalltheatre.org/full-out-an-evening-with-jerry-mitchell



BOX OFFICE: 818-955-8101 (M-F 11-4PM)

