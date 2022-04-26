Garry Marshall Theatre Adds New Evening Shows to JANE AUSTEN UNSCRIPTED

Evening performances and Regency-inspired beverages have been announced for Garry Marshall Theatre and Impro Theatre's co-production of Jane Austen Unscripted. Presented on GMT's new outdoor stage, select Friday evenings have been added with golden hour cocktails by Pomp & Whimsy. April 29 and May 6 at 6pm (added shows), be immersed in the world of Austen at garden party tables with service of delectable tea, sweets, savories and Regency-inspired beverages, while the company members of Jane Austen Unscripted, shine in a modern, Regency comedy in the beautifully transformed Marshall Gardens.



Jane Austen Unscripted is a fully improvised play that brings the world of Austen to life with audience suggestions and participation. The always-new, charming, love-struck and hilarious production will be presented on the new outdoor stage at Garry Marshall Theatre.



Directed by Sara Mountjoy-Pepka and Paul Rogan, and produced by Joseph Leo Bwarie for Garry Marshall Theatre and Impro Theatre Founder Dan O'Connor with Mountjoy-Pepka, Jane Austen Unscripted welcomes guests into an outdoor, English garden setting with party table seating and all the enchantment of a curated Regency experience. The aptly named 'GMTea Experience Ticket' invites guests to be seated at party tables closest to the action, and includes tea and treats curated by local shops and purveyors of wonderful things (Fridays include Regency-inspired drinks by Pomp & Whimsy).



With Austen's work spanning six novels that are far-reaching to this day, Impro Theatre's Jane Austen Unscripted gives audiences the chance to not only imagine the other books she might have written, but create one on-the-spot. The company starts with audience suggestions and deftly creates a world of headstrong young women, brooding noblemen and eccentric relatives. With the foundation of mesmerizing courtship and manners that come undone, guests are treated to a unique story that just might rival one of Austen's delicious novels.



Now thru May 8, 2022 with performances on Mother's Day. No performance is the same and the improvisation skills of Impro Theatre will have audiences laughing and cheering, gasping and gossiping. There are sure to be dilemmas and broken hearts, but true love is certain to triumph in this immersive afternoon of sheer entertainment!

Tickets: https://www.garrymarshalltheatre.org/jane-austen-unscripted



