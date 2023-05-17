GUNFIGHT AT THE NOT-SO-OK SALOON Returns to the Hollywood Fringe

The hit show, Gunfight at the Not-So-OK Saloon, is returning to the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Gunfight at the Not-So-OK Saloon is a Gilbert and Sullivan-styled musical comedy set in the Old Wild West with a modern spin. Created by Brooke deRosa, Gunfight premiered in 2019 as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival and enjoyed a sold out run. Gunfight was awarded "Pick of the Fringe", "The Encore Producer's Award" (and renewed for an additional show), and Brooke won "The John Raitt Award for Best Music and Lyrics" at the Robbie Awards. Gunfight at the Not-So-OK Saloon runs for five performances from June 3rd through June 17th At the McCadden Theatre in Los Angeles.

About the Show

When a clueless man named Chance wanders into town searching for his first love named Hope he discovers more than he bargained for. Hope has taken a job in the local brothel where she spends time with the tyrannical Sheriff Sunday! Hijinks ensue as Chance, Hope, and the Sheriff get entangled in a hilarious web of truth, lies and love. Who will win the girl? Come see the result of the showdown between Chance and the Sheriff to find out!

"Gilbert & Sullivan may have written their final operetta in 1896 but Brooke deRosa has deliciously revived their style of musical theatre in the rambunctious Gunfight at the Not-So-Ok Saloon at the Hollywood Fringe Festival...I would have gladly spent more time in the Not-So-Ok Saloon with this merry band. " --Rob Stevens, Haines His Way

Who

Brooke deRosa is an award-winning composer, conductor and vocalist living in Los Angeles, California. Brooke completed her first opera in 2017, based on the short story The Monkey's Paw which saw its premiere in Los Angeles with Pacific Opera Project. The following year she began collaborating with librettist and composer Paige Lehnert for their Alice in Wonderland, a new operatic retelling of the famous fairy tale, which will premiere in 2024. She was commissioned by Cowtown Opera in 2019 to write Does Not Compute: a Love Story, a futuristic opera about the interactions between robots and humans which was produced in Los Angeles with MC Arts in May, 2023. In addition, Brooke has composed works for LA Opera, Songs of Orpheus; art songs based on the writings of war veterans, which premiered following Eurydice by Matthew Aucoin at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. Brooke recently completed a children's opera for LA Opera which will premiere in 2024. For more information please visit: www.brookederosa.com

Jennifer Clymer (Director) has been producing and directing television for MPTF Studios since 2006. In 2016 she created The Instant Film Festival and at the start of the pandemic she began producing and hosting a live variety show with the Entertainment Industry pioneers who have retired to MPTF's Wasserman Campus. The intergenerational programming includes thousands of hours of original content for and by those industry professionals. In 2021 she and her colleagues from MPTF were awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Academy Award for their work during the pandemic. In 2022 she was Executive Producer on Lights, Camera, Take Action -the first MPTF Telethon on KTLA which raised nearly a million dollars. Ms. Clymer was nominated for a Robby Award for her direction of the Hollywood Fringe Festival Award winning production Gunfight at the Not-So-OK Saloon in 2019. In 2022 she directed The Revue - Not Everything Should Be a Musical. She is proud to be a founding member of The Playground Theater in Chicago. Clymer joined the Producer's Guild of America in 2016, the same year the documentary she was Director and Executive Producer for, Be Prepared to Stop, was completed.In 2007 she started her own consulting business under her former radio name, Tia Elliot, Inc. Ms. Clymer has always loved music and still performs as a soprano with the a capella group, The Harvard Yardbirds.





This is Phil Meyer's (Sheriff Sunday) second Brooke de Rosa work, have sung the role of Mr. White in the world premiere of The Monkey's Paw with the Pacific Opera Project. Phil was recently seen as Gad in the Lyric Opera of Orange County's production of Jake Heggie's Two Remain. He has sung leading and supporting roles as Old Guys, Bad Guys and Funny Guys for many California companies including the Mendocino Music Festival, Center Stage Opera, Vox Viceralis, Repertory Opera Company, Mission Opera, LA Metropolitan Opera, Celestial Opera and Angel City Opera. He is most proud of his work with the Pacific Opera Project, where he is a founding member and just finished a sold out run of The Pirates of Penzance as the Sergeant of Police.

Spencer Frankeberger (Gabe) is an award-winning director, actor, and producer and was recently nominated for a Broadway World Award (LA Regional) for Best Supporting Performer in a Play for his dual role as Dr. Karlock/Jarvis in Boomstick Theater's Space Captain: Captain of Space. He is a graduate of four improv comedy schools and a tour guide at Universal Studios Hollywood. Spencer hosts the podcast Theoretical Thrills (@theoreticalthrills) and performs with his improv duo The Januarys (@thejanuarystwoprov). He earned an MFA in Film Production from Florida State University and is a board-certified music therapist (MT-BC). Represented by Stellar Artists Management and KMR - Diversity. TikTok/IG/Youtube: @spencer101f

Nandani Maria Sinha (Netty) is a mezzo-soprano in Southern California, performing regularly with Los Angeles Opera, Long Beach Opera, Opera Santa Barbara, California Philharmonic, and Redlands Symphony. Nani is frequently called on by the Los Angeles Opera as both a singer and a teaching artist, collaborating on community projects with Alzheimer's Greater Los Angeles, Rancho Los Amigos, UCLA Health, Los Angeles Children's Hospital LA and City of Hope, Cedar-Sinai Concerts, and for in-school education programming. Driven by a deep personal connection to memory care and dementia support through her father, Nani is the founder of Music Heals Minds an organization that provides singers to a memory care unit in Los Angeles. She has recently authored a children's book called The Adventures of Iki & Kainoa. www.mezzonani.com

Jonathan Matthews (Chance) is a film and television actor, appearing in various commercials, movies, and television shows. He was recently seen as Frank, the Husband in the premier of Does Not Compute. Some of his local performances include: Ernest in The Grand Duke with VCGSRC, Rinuccio/La Rainette in Pacific Opera Projects' Gianni Schicchi/L'enfant et les sortileges. Don José in Vox Visceralis' Carmen, Ewart Dunlop in 5-Star Theatrical's The Music Man, and Tsar Berendey in Independent Opera's The Snow Maiden. On the concert stage, he has sung many concerts including: Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, Mozart's Requiem, and Verdi's Requiem. Jonathan has also sung in musical previews, commercials, and other works in the recording studio. As a voice over actor, he has narrated over seventy audiobooks in addition to commercials, cartoons, and video games. Jonathan is a film and television actor, appearing in various commercials, movies, and television shows.





Susan Huckle (Lucille) recently appeared at the Hollywood Fringe in Jon Benét Ramsey: THE MUSICAL. Favorite L.A. theatre roles include Inga in Young Frankenstein, Janet in The Rocky Horror Show, Sleeping Beauty in Disenchanted at the El Portal, and Sara in Ashes to Ashes at The Odyssey. TV appearances include Jane the Virgin, The Mindy Project, and Sam and Cat. Susan has toured the U.S. in Babes in Toyland and with Brian Setzer. She regularly performs several roles at Universal Studios Hollywood, where she hosted the Special Effects Show for over 10 years.

Iranian-American soprano Jessie Massoudi (Janine) is a native of Southern California best known for her quirky and fearless personality on stage. Some of her most notable operatic roles include Musetta (La Bohème - Desert Theatre League "Best Supporting Actress" award nominee), Miss Silverpeal (The Impresario), Giulietta (Les Contes d'Hoffmann), Nella (Gianni Schicchi), and Dorabella (Così fan tutte). Musical theater and operetta highlights include Grittly (Le 66), Janine (Gunfight at the Not-So-OK Saloon), Gianetta (The Gondoliers), Adele and Alfred (Die Fledermaus), Angela (Patience - DTL winner), Gertrude (Seussical), and Amy (Little Women).

Christopher Anderson - West (Floyd) studied at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music where he majored in Voice while also studying Composition with Eleanor Armer. Christopher has performed with the Los Angeles Opera as a member of the Chorus as well as performing roles and recitals in Europe, China and around the United States. Favorite roles performed to date are: Hoffmann in Offenbach's Les Contes d'Hoffmann, Don Jose in Bizet's Carmen, Mario Cavaradossi in Puccini's tragedy Tosca, Canio in Leoncavallo's Pagliacci, Rodolfo in Puccini's La Boheme, Nemorino in Donizetti's L'elisir d'amore, Il Duca di Mantova, from Verdi's Rigoletto at the Tuscia Opera Festival in Italy, Ferrando in Mozart's Cosi fan tutte for the Narni Music Festival in Italy and Tsar Berendey in the American debut of Rimsky-Korsakov's Snegurochka at Harvard University in Boston.

Lauded for her, "crystalline Bel Canto" voice, Natalia Ferreiro's (Francine) recently starred in the Los Angeles' premiere of the acclaimed mariachi opera, Cruzar la Cara de la Luna with Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, alongside Suzanna Guzmán and being featured in Classical Singer Magazine's October 2018 issue. Natalia has proven to be a global talent, having made her European debut in Italy in the Narni Arts Festival singing principal roles in Gianni Schicchi, Suor Angelica and La Traviata. Natalia has starred in Don Giovanni, Die Fledermaus and Madame Butterfly, and has sung regularly with Pacific Opera Project. She concluded the 2018 season with her role debuts as Musetta in La Bohème with Landmark Opera and Despina in Mission Opera's Cosi fan tutte. Natalia performed Rossini on the set of Disney's, "Coop and Cami Ask the World". She is an accomplished Stage, Film, Television and Commercial Actress and an Award-Winning Oil Painter, receiving an Artist Grant to spend two weeks painting at an historic Chateau In Orquevaux, France.

In 2019, Anthony Moresi (Wyatt) debuted with Opera Santa Barbara chorus in Madama Butterfly, and with Pacific Opera Project in The Mikado. Most recent performances with OSB include La Traviata as il Commissionario and with their Chrisman Studio Artists as Quinn the Bartender, in Speed Dating Tonight by Michael Ching. Other recent appearances include Landmark Opera - Giuseppe The Gondoliers, Independent Opera Co. - Masetto in Don Giovanni. In nearby Thousand Oaks with Ventura County Gilbert & Sullivan Repertoire Co. as: Lord Mountararat Iolanthe, Dr. Tannhauser The Grand Duke, Sir Roderic Ruddigore, Mr. Goldbury Utopia Limited, Samuel/Police Sergeant Pirates of Penzance, Florian Princess Ida, Antonio/Giuseppe Gondoliers, and Marmaduke Sorcerer.

Coby Rogers (Abe) is a recent Pepperdine graduate from Lubbock, Texas. His acting credits include We Are Proud to Present... (Actor 1/White Man), Dead Man's Cellphone (Gordon), The Importance of Being Earnest (Algernon), and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer (Tom Sawyer). He attended the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Theatre Festival as the Assistant Director for the World Premiere of Americana: A Murder Ballad. He was a 2019 Jimmy Awards nominee. Rogers will appear later this summer in 5 Star Theatrical's production of Cinderella.