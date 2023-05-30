​GUARDIANS OF WONDER To Make Hollywood Fringe Festival

The Guardians of Wonder is where Art and Pop Culture come together, giving birth to a new entertainment scene for fans of Japanese pop culture. The show incorporates anime, manga, video games, and special effects. The cast consists of five Japanese young women dressed in various costumes.

They will perform a powerful, choreographed, sword-fighting dance using three-dimensional images. The show is mainly a non-verbal performance. After the performance, an interactive sword choreography workshop will be held. We hope that you will enjoy this all female-warrior show.

The Guardians of Wonder is about a timid girl named Miko who finds herself lost in a different world after a mysterious Being named Rei takes notice of her. With the help of two righteous warriors, Hana and Sora, who reside in Rei's world, Miko's adventures begin. Will Miko confront and overcome her weaknesses? What is Rei's goal? Will Miko be able to return to her reality?

“At this festival, we would like to perform Japanese-subcultural style live-action and entertainment. This production crosses international borders. The show will surprise and entertain audiences and critics alike,” exclaims Alicein Project producer Masahiro Suzuki. Alicein Project participated in the 2021 HFF streaming. The show was nominated for the International Dance & Physical Theatre Award.

McCadden Theatre- 1157 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles

Saturday June 3 – 8:00 PM

Sunday June 4 – 7:30 PM

Friday June 9 – 6:00 PM

Saturday June 10 – 9:30 PM

Running Time: 60 minutes - Ages 13+



Free Admission, reserve tickets @ Click Here

Presented by Alicein Project. Produced by Masahiro Suzuki. Directed by Hiroshi Hosokawa. Written by Rena Kaneta. Choreography by Rena Kaneta. Lighting by Daisuke Sakakibara. Video/Sound Effects by Kaworu Asakusa. Photography by Kentaro Yamagishi. Starring: Emika Kamieda, Rena Kaneta, Mizuki Kimura, Stella Takasegawa and Shio Yamazaki.

Warning: the show uses fake swords and guns during the performance.

ALICEIN PROJECT was established in 2010. It is the largest "theater company" in Japan that casts exclusively emerging actresses (female talents/idols) with continuity. They have performed approximately 100 stage productions to date, featuring a cast of over 1800 members, including top idols. They have also had successful performances in Hong Kong and Taiwan. In collaboration with the local people all around Japan, Alicein provides the opportunities for the local actors to appear on stage. Alicein mainly makes Japanese culture science fiction drama works involving video games, animations, and comics. Our work is focused on costume drama, martial arts, science fiction, suspense, and horror.

Japan has a unique idol culture. What is idol culture? Idol culture is a subculture in Japan that centers around young performers who sing, dance, and entertain audiences through live performances, television appearances, and other media outlets. idols serve as a pop culture embodiment of the virtues of working hard towards one's dreams and seeing success. The Alicein Project helps the actresses continue gaining performance experience to help them grow. Being a successful idol activity is not their final goal. Most of the idols also move towards becoming professional actresses at the same time. Alicein Project provides a chance for these idols who have never participated in stage performances to develop their new potential. By performing on stage, idols have the opportunity to collaborate with experienced actors to enhance their acting skills.