​GUARDIANS OF WONDER To Make Hollywood Fringe Festival

Tokyo's popular action play makes its debut at the Hollywood Fringe Festival.  

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Photo 2 Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Bowl
Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert Photo 3 Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert
Photos: First Look at Peppermint, Daya Curley, Sarah Stiles & More in A TRANSPARENT MUSICA Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Peppermint, Curley, Stiles & More in A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL

Photos: First Look at Peppermint, Daya Curley, Sarah Stiles & More in A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Center Theater Group

Photos: First Look at Peppermint, Daya Curley, Sarah Stiles & More in A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Center Theater Group

The Guardians of Wonder is where Art and Pop Culture come together, giving birth to a new entertainment scene for fans of Japanese pop culture. The show incorporates anime, manga, video games, and special effects. The cast consists of five Japanese young women dressed in various costumes.

They will perform a powerful, choreographed, sword-fighting dance using three-dimensional images. The show is mainly a non-verbal performance. After the performance, an interactive sword choreography workshop will be held. We hope that you will enjoy this all female-warrior show.

The Guardians of Wonder is about a timid girl named Miko who finds herself lost in a different world after a mysterious Being named Rei takes notice of her. With the help of two righteous warriors, Hana and Sora, who reside in Rei's world, Miko's adventures begin. Will Miko confront and overcome her weaknesses? What is Rei's goal? Will Miko be able to return to her reality?

“At this festival, we would like to perform Japanese-subcultural style live-action and entertainment. This production crosses international borders. The show will surprise and entertain audiences and critics alike,” exclaims Alicein Project producer Masahiro Suzuki. Alicein Project participated in the 2021 HFF streaming. The show was nominated for the International Dance & Physical Theatre Award. 

McCadden Theatre- 1157 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles

Saturday June 3 – 8:00 PM
Sunday June 4 – 7:30 PM
Friday June 9 – 6:00 PM
Saturday June 10 – 9:30 PM

Running Time: 60 minutes - Ages 13+

Free Admission, reserve tickets @ Click Here

Presented by Alicein Project. Produced by Masahiro Suzuki. Directed by Hiroshi Hosokawa. Written by Rena Kaneta. Choreography by Rena Kaneta. Lighting by Daisuke Sakakibara. Video/Sound Effects by Kaworu Asakusa. Photography by Kentaro Yamagishi. Starring: Emika Kamieda, Rena Kaneta, Mizuki Kimura, Stella Takasegawa and Shio Yamazaki.

Warning: the show uses fake swords and guns during the performance.

ALICEIN PROJECT was established in 2010. It is the largest "theater company" in Japan that casts exclusively emerging actresses (female talents/idols) with continuity. They have performed approximately 100 stage productions to date, featuring a cast of over 1800 members, including top idols. They have also had successful performances in Hong Kong and Taiwan. In collaboration with the local people all around Japan, Alicein provides the opportunities for the local actors to appear on stage. Alicein mainly makes Japanese culture science fiction drama works involving video games, animations, and comics. Our work is focused on costume drama, martial arts, science fiction, suspense, and horror.

Japan has a unique idol culture. What is idol culture? Idol culture is a subculture in Japan that centers around young performers who sing, dance, and entertain audiences through live performances, television appearances, and other media outlets. idols serve as a pop culture embodiment of the virtues of working hard towards one's dreams and seeing success. The Alicein Project helps the actresses continue gaining performance experience to help them grow. Being a successful idol activity is not their final goal. Most of the idols also move towards becoming professional actresses at the same time. Alicein Project provides a chance for these idols who have never participated in stage performances to develop their new potential. By performing on stage, idols have the opportunity to collaborate with experienced actors to enhance their acting skills.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

LMUs Shakespeare On The Bluff Summer Festival Presents THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR And MACB Photo
LMU's Shakespeare On The Bluff Summer Festival Presents THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR And MACBETH

Loyola Marymount University's popular Shakespeare on the Bluff festival returns this summer with performances of 'The Merry Wives of Windsor' on June 22-24 and 'Macbeth' on July 20-22.

FATHER FIGURES Starring Steven Hauck & Matthew Delamater Selected For LAs Dances With Photo
FATHER FIGURES Starring Steven Hauck & Matthew Delamater Selected For LA's Dances With Films Festival

'Father Figures,' a short film written and directed by Alessandro Chille, has been officilly selected in the Fusion category for the prestigious Dances With Films festival.

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles Sets 16th Season of Summer Performances in MacArthur Park Photo
Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles Sets 16th Season of Summer Performances in MacArthur Park

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles (Levitt LA) has announced its 16th season of summer performances in MacArthur Park. Levitt LA's summer long coming of age party continues to reflect the cultural mosaic of Los Angeles with an outstanding lineup while enjoying an iconic LA outdoor setting in historic MacArthur Park.

Workplace Comedy MONKEYS to Have World Premiere at The Hollywood Fringe Festival Photo
Workplace Comedy MONKEYS to Have World Premiere at The Hollywood Fringe Festival

The Hollywood Fringe Festival will present the world premiere of Monkeys, a 2023 Hollywood Fringe Scholarship winner, written and directed by Bernard Badion.


More Hot Stories For You

​GUARDIANS OF WONDER To Make Hollywood Fringe Festival​GUARDIANS OF WONDER To Make Hollywood Fringe Festival
MUSI-CAL Comes To The Bourbon Room, Monday, June 5MUSI-CAL Comes To The Bourbon Room, Monday, June 5
LMU's Shakespeare On The Bluff Summer Festival Presents THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR And MACBETHLMU's Shakespeare On The Bluff Summer Festival Presents THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR And MACBETH
LES MILLENNIABLES To Play Los Angeles Engagement Before Edinburgh Fringe DebutLES MILLENNIABLES To Play Los Angeles Engagement Before Edinburgh Fringe Debut

Videos

Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Video
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award Video
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gunhild Carling Big Band
Catalina Jazz Supper Club (6/14-6/14)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Why Worry? Jews R 2 Much Fun!
Santa Monica Playhouse (4/15-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# My Dead Dad
Hudson Guild Theatre (6/01-6/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cabaret
Altadena Music Theatre (5/25-6/04)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frequency Vol. 2 SIRENS
Athletic Garage Dance Center (6/02-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lady's Not for Burning
Worldstage Theatre & Co (6/02-6/24)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CHRISTIANE NOLL LIVE!
Coachella Valley Repertory (6/22-6/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matinicus: The Story of Abigail Burgess
Chance Theater (5/05-6/04)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You