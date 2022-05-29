GRIEF: A ONE-MAN S**TSHOW to Premiere at The Hollywood Fringe Festival

The tragic-comic one person show, "Grief: A One Man ShitShow" is set to premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in June, 2022.

We've lost the insights of the ancient Greeks, and no longer know how to process intense grief, or talk to the grieving. People are often too scared to say anything other than "there are no words." Colin Campbell gives words to grief. After a drunk driver killed both his teenage children, Campbell channeled his shock, anguish and rage into this tragic-comic exploration of our culture's inability to talk about grief.

Campbell will take you to the most terrifying places imaginable, and then back again. This show is not about healing, or catharsis or an afterlife - screw that. This show is about life and death and mourning. Comedic and heartbreaking, profound, and profane. Get ready for a rollicking bad time!

Grief: A One Man S***Show plays for five performances at the Broadwater's Second Stage, 6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles.

Sunday 6/5 at 3:30

Sunday 6/12 at 2pm

Saturday 6/18 at 8pm

Thursday 6/23 at 9:30 pm

Saturday 6/25 at 11pm

All performances are $12.

Tickets are available at www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7333

Creative Team:

Colin Campbell (Writer, Performer) is a writer and director for theater and film. He was nominated for an academy award for Seraglio, a short film he created with his wife, Gail Lerner. His production of The Ballad of Ricardo Flores Magon at the Ford Theater was broadcast on KCET TV. His Variedades on Olvera Street was also broadcast on KCET TV. His production of his play, Golden Prospects was nominated for five LA Weekly awards and was Critic's Pick in TimeOut NY and LA Times.

His webseries, Dealbreakers, is on Amazon Prime. Colin has written and directed for Instant Films, winning Best Writer, Best Director and numerous Best Film Awards. He has taught Theater and/or Filmmaking at Chapman University, Loyola Marymount University, Cal Poly Pomona University, Relativity Education, and to incarcerated youth through The Unusual Suspects. He has worked with numerous theater companies in LA including Cornerstone Theater, Actors Gang, A.S.K. Theater Projects, Taper New Works Festival, Theater Neo and Neurotic Young Urbanites. Colin is currently writing a book for TarcherPerigee, an imprint of Penguin Random House, titled Finding the Words: How to Work Through Profound Loss with Hope and Purpose.

Michael Schlitt (Director) is a founding member of the Actors' Gang theater company, two-time winner of the FringeNYC's Outstanding Solo Performance award, and a recipient of the LADCC Margaret Harford award for outstanding contribution to Los Angeles Theater. By day, he worked in creative marketing for almost 20 years, producing TV commercials for multiple campaigns-The Social Network, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Amazing Spiderman and others. His radio reporting can currently be heard on KCRW's Unfictional and Greater LA. His original podcast series Early Bird Special is available on itunes.

PARKING:

Street parking. Please arrive early to find parking.