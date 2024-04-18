GOING MAD: ALICE IN HOLLYWOODLAND Comes to the Odyssey Theatre in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Odyssey Theatre Ensemble and Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy will present Going Mad: Alice in Hollywoodland, written by Richard Alger and directed by Tina Kronis, co-founders of Theatre Movement Bazaar. The two-weekend engagement begins May 16 at the Odyssey Theatre in West L.A.



Inspired by Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking-Glass,” Going Mad is set in a present day Hollywood TV and film studio. As Alice tries to make her dreams come true, she falls into the cruel court of the entertainment industry, where everyone is subject to the wayward whims of the studio executive and the backlot becomes an enchanted scene of accidental surrealism.



Established in 1929, the theater training program at Los Angeles City College is one of the oldest and most respected training programs in the country. It has trained countless numbers of students who have gone on to successful careers in the entertainment industry. The Odyssey has partnered with the Academy since 2008 as a way to offer young theater artists who display exemplary drive and creativity the opportunity to work in a professional theater environment. Previous co-productions include A Woman’s Eye, The Last Days of Judas Iscariot, Bloody Red Heart, Untitled Warhol and Our Lady of 121st Street. This production of Going Mad is made possible by an LA County Creative Recovery LA initiative grant funded by the LA County Board of Supervisors through the American Rescue Plan Act.



Performances take place Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. from May 16 through May 25. Tickets range from $15 to $25. The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West Los Angeles, 90025. For more information and to purchase tickets, call (310) 477-2055 or go to OdysseyTheatre.com.