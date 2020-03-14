GMCLA's April Concerts Postponed

Due to the government regulations surrounding COVID-19, and the health and safety of patrons and members, Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles' upcoming concert The California Sound, scheduled for April 4 and 5, 2020 at the Alex Theatre is being postponed to September.

The following statement has been released:

We are working with the Alex Theatre and will announce the new dates very soon.



If you are a GMCLA subscriber we will contact you directly in a separate letter.



If you purchased individual tickets through the GMCLA website or ALEX THEATRE website, and do not wish to wait until we announce a new date please call 818-243-ALEX (2539) to donate your ticket purchase to GMCLA or receive a refund. We hope you will give us the time to secure and announce the new date. If you then cannot make the new date or wish to cancel for any reason you are free to donate or receive a refund at that time.



Our next concert -- Queen/of the Night, celebrating Freddie Mercury and Queen, and opera, July 18 at Walt Disney Concert Hall, continues as planned. We will be announcing our three stellar guest artists very soon.



Over the past year, GMCLA emerged from some tumultuous times. While we look forward to The California Sound in September, not presenting the concert at this time has created further financial difficulty. If you are able to do so, I hope you will consider making a donation of any amount by CLICKING HERE or giving us a call at 424-239-6514. I know there are many worthwhile organizations that are in need at this difficult time; I only ask that you consider GMCLA's 41 years of service and song for our community and our programs as well.



On behalf of all my colleagues here at GMCLA, I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this postponement is causing you and thank you for your understanding, patience, and continued support.





