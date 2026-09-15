GLORIA MOLINA GRAND PARK'S DOWNTOWN DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS to Honor Loved Ones
The free public art installation will showcase altars curated by artist Consuelo G. Flores alongside performances by El Río, Mariachi Arcoiris, and Grupo Bella.
Gloria Molina Grand Park invites Angelenos and visitors of all ages to Gloria Molina Grand Park's Downtown Día de los Muertos, an annual free Mexican celebration honoring departed loved ones through art, music, storytelling and cultural traditions. The 10-day festivity will be centered on the park's programming theme for 2026 'The Power of One — It Starts with One. One Becomes Many,' which explores how individual stories and memories become part of the collective history of a community.
The celebration features public art installations, curated by renowned artist and Día de los Muertos educator Consuelo G. Flores. She and other L.A. artists, families and community organizations will create more than 16 altars (ofrendas) displayed throughout the park for everyone. This year's program also introduces the inaugural Downtown Día de los Muertos mentorship program, bringing together emerging artists with seasoned professionals to learn about the cultural traditions and artistic best practices of altar-making. Eight mentees will create personalized shoebox altars that will become part of the park's larger community altar.
Gloria Molina Grand Park's Downtown Día de los Muertos kicks off with an Opening Day Celebration on Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., as part of the 10th annual Grand Ave Arts: All Access. Hosted by composer, vocalist and educator Anaís Azul, the Opening Day Celebration will feature live music and cultural performances by El Río, Mariachi Arcoiris and Grupo Bella. Local youth from A Place Called Home will create artworks that will adorn the park's performance stage, and Ohtli Yollotl Curanderismo Collective will offer traditional spiritual cleanses. Hands-on activities for all ages include sugar-skull decorating, face painting, a paper weaving workshop, a photography portrait session and more.
Gloria Molina Grand Park's Downtown Día de los Muertos culminates with Noche de los Muertos Closing Night Ceremony on Sunday, November 1, 2026, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. The evening will feature live music, cultural performances and family-friendly activities, including sugar-skull decorating, face painting, a vendor market and other interactive arts experiences. Los Negrete Fam and other guest artists will perform.
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