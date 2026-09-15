GLORIA MOLINA GRAND PARK'S DOWNTOWN DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS to Honor Loved Ones

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Gloria Molina Grand Park invites Angelenos and visitors of all ages to Gloria Molina Grand Park's Downtown Día de los Muertos, an annual free Mexican celebration honoring departed loved ones through art, music, storytelling and cultural traditions. The 10-day festivity will be centered on the park's programming theme for 2026 'The Power of One — It Starts with One. One Becomes Many,' which explores how individual stories and memories become part of the collective history of a community.

The celebration features public art installations, curated by renowned artist and Día de los Muertos educator Consuelo G. Flores. She and other L.A. artists, families and community organizations will create more than 16 altars (ofrendas) displayed throughout the park for everyone. This year's program also introduces the inaugural Downtown Día de los Muertos mentorship program, bringing together emerging artists with seasoned professionals to learn about the cultural traditions and artistic best practices of altar-making. Eight mentees will create personalized shoebox altars that will become part of the park's larger community altar.

Gloria Molina Grand Park's Downtown Día de los Muertos kicks off with an Opening Day Celebration on Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., as part of the 10th annual Grand Ave Arts: All Access. Hosted by composer, vocalist and educator Anaís Azul, the Opening Day Celebration will feature live music and cultural performances by El Río, Mariachi Arcoiris and Grupo Bella. Local youth from A Place Called Home will create artworks that will adorn the park's performance stage, and Ohtli Yollotl Curanderismo Collective will offer traditional spiritual cleanses. Hands-on activities for all ages include sugar-skull decorating, face painting, a paper weaving workshop, a photography portrait session and more.

Gloria Molina Grand Park's Downtown Día de los Muertos culminates with Noche de los Muertos Closing Night Ceremony on Sunday, November 1, 2026, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. The evening will feature live music, cultural performances and family-friendly activities, including sugar-skull decorating, face painting, a vendor market and other interactive arts experiences. Los Negrete Fam and other guest artists will perform.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 46 Days 01 Hrs 42 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming