GIDION'S KNOT Comes to TSquared Production Company

Shows will be at 7:30pm on Friday, August 18th and Saturday, August 19th.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

TSquared Production Company will bring Gidion's Knot to Morristown for a limited run in August. Shows will be at 7:30pm on Friday, August 18th and Saturday, August 19th. This production has a twist (or should we say knot?) too. The performances will take place in an intimate classroom setting at the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. 

Gidion's Knot is an unapologetic look at how we process hope and blame in the aftermath of a tragedy. During a parent-teacher conference, Heather and Corryn wrestle with how they failed to intervene, or perhaps intervened too much, in the life of a troubled student. How much will they personally have to unravel to untie the knot that was Gidion's life?

 

The cast features Liz Kent and Jessica Stanzek. The production is directed by Dianna Garten.

Performances are at 7:30pm on Friday, August 18th and Saturday, August 19th, at the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 21 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown, NJ, 07960. 

Tickets go on sale on August 6 and can be purchased at Click Here

A weekend run with limited seating... Book your tickets quickly! 

 




