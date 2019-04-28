GEORGE Comes to Hollywood Fringe Festival

GEORGE. is a historical fiction play about a soft-spoken young man from Modesto, California who would go on to create the biggest film-franchise of all time. "GEORGE." follows George Lucas through the creation of his first three films, 'THX 1138,' 'American Graffiti,' and finally 'Star Wars.' The audience will watch George as he chooses who to listen to, the hot-headed Coppola, the whimsical Spielberg, or the firm voice of his father, George Lucas Sr. They will watch as he learns what control really is in art. They will watch how a young, soft-spoken man from Modesto, California became George Lucas, the most important filmmaker of the 20th, and 21st, century. GEORGE. opens June 8th as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre - 5636 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Similar to when George Lucas created Star Wars, Miriam and Henry wanted to bring a inspiring story to life. This story is one of a dreamer who made his dream and idea come true; we want to show that anyone is capable of doing this, especially today.

GEORGE is produced by Two Steps to the Left, a production company based in Iowa City, Iowa and Los Angeles, California. GEORGE. is the third major production from Two Steps, following the feature They Said to Get Better and the web-series Errands.

Directed by: Miriam Randolph, Written by: Henry Parizek, Designers: Ryan Conlon and Chase Carson Cast: Bryan Navarro, William Rafter, Maya Schnaider, Eric Michael Barkhorn, John Sisce, Dior Allen, Tim Oakes,

PERFORMANCES

• Saturday, June 8th @ 8:00 PM

• Sunday, June 16th @ 2:00 PM

• Sunday, June 23rd @ 3:30 PM

• Wednesday, June 26th @ 9:00 PM

• Friday, June 28th @ 9:30 PM

TICKETS: $15.00 - http://hff19.org/6013

(90 minutes - Family Friendly)





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You