Full Casting Announced For the Premiere of DID YOU SEE WHAT WALTER PAISLEY DID TODAY? at La Mirada

La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts and MB Artists, Inc. have announced full casting for a very special event: the World Premiere of the "beatnik" horror comedy musical, DID YOU SEE WHAT WALTER PAISLEY DID TODAY? with book, music & lyrics by Randy Rogel, produced by Kevin Bailey/MB Artists, Inc., with musical direction by Andrew Orbison, musical supervision by Kimberly Grigsby, choreography by Connor Gallagher, and developed and directed by BT McNicholl.

DID YOU SEE WHAT WALTER PAISLEY DID TODAY? will preview on Thursday, March 16 at 7:30 pm & Friday, March 17 at 8 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, March 18 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, April 2, 2023 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

When a struggling beatnik sculptor in San Francisco stumbles upon a new style of art that thrusts him into fame, fortune, and perhaps some big trouble, well - you'll just have to see what Walter Paisley did today. Three-time Emmy winner Randy Rogel ("Animaniacs") serves up a delightfully varied score of cool jazz, Petula Clark-like knockouts, Neil Sedaka bubble-gum pop, and more. Directed by BT McNicholl (original Broadway creative team member of Spamalot, Billy Elliot, and Cabaret). Be the first to catch this World Premiere musical!

The "Beatniks" of DID YOU SEE WHAT WALTER PAISLEY DID TODAY? will feature Steven Booth (Broadway's School of Rock) as "Walter Paisley," Vanessa Sierra as "Carla," Ross Hellwig as "Maxwell Brock," Kingsley Leggs (Broadway's Sister Act) as "Leonard DeSantis," Kathy Fitzgerald (Broadway's Wicked and The Producers) as "Mrs. Swickert," Janna Cardia as "Lili Von Vondergraff," Ashley Moniz (Broadway's Kinky Bootsand Legally Blonde) as "Beatnik Girl," Josh Adamson as "Detective Lou Raby," James Caleb Grice as "Beatnik Guy," and Jamir Brown as "Clive."