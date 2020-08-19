Fuerza Regido and El Fantasma Tapped For Tecate's New Latin Music Livestream Concert Series & Fundraiser EL PATIO

The first concert kicks off Friday, August 21 at 5:00 p.m. PST.

Known as Mexico's most authentic beer, Tecate today announced the launch of a new four-part virtual concert series - El Patio Tecate - that brings to life 'Mexico is in Us', the new Tecate campaign. This campaign celebrates the maverick spirit of being unapologetically Mexican-American. The monthly livestream event series will provide beer-drinkers across the country with free access to live music entertainment featuring today's most sought-after local, regional and national Latin music acts that defy genres and embody diversity. The first concert kicks off Friday, August 21 at 5:00 p.m. PST across Tecate's official YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/user/USATecate) and Twitter page (twitter.com/tecate), as well as online at tecatebeer.com/elpatiotecate.

El Patio Tecate offers fans a reimagined festival-going experience featuring a multi-cam and immersive livestream concert supporting both Mexican-American arts and culture. The concerts will take place monthly from August through December with each event highlighting a different sub-genre of Latin music, although supplemental programming specific to the celebration of Mexican Independence in September will also be announced in the coming weeks.

"Our team couldn't be more excited to finally unveil Tecate's new virtual concert series that will soon provide both music-lovers and beer-drinkers across the country with access to some of today's hottest Latin artists. These livestreams will look to offer fans a high dose of interactive entertainment in celebration of Mexican-American culture and music," said Belen Pamukoff, Tecate Brand Director. "The maverick spirit that lives in each of these talented music artists will be on full display allowing viewers at home to not only feel inspired, but to be their true authentic selves while embracing their own diversity."

Filmed live at a secret location near downtown Los Angeles, the first concert on August 21 will focus on Regional Mexican and cumbia music including a headlining performance from one of today's hottest new Latin music acts Fuerza Regida. Commonly referred to as pioneers in the Urban Corrido music movement, the Los Angeles-based quartet released their sophomore album Adicto this April to rave reviews from critics and fans alike as the project debuted in Top 5 on Billboard's Latin Albums chart as well as No. 1 on the Regional Mexican Albums chart. Mexico-born singer/songwriter and the oft-labeled "The King of the Underground" El Fantasma is also confirmed to perform following the successful release of his latest album Puerta Abierta: Vol. 1 earlier this July.

Each livestream will also feature a curated selection of various Mexican-American DJ's in an effort to help showcase the incredible musical talent of Latinos across the country. DJ performances include Los Angeles' very own music collective and cultural movement Cumbiatón, which was created by two proud Latinas and now plays host to events beyond South California including hubs in San Francisco, Seattle, and New York. Principe Q will be also performing via satellite from his hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas. The rising new artist, also referred to as Svani Quintanilla, is widely known as the nephew of Selena, one of the most celebrated Mexican-American entertainers in modern music.

The official host for the August concert, Felipe Esparza, will guide viewers through the entire livestream experience featuring live DJ sets and live performances across different cities, while engaging with fans around the country through both the livestream and on social media. Esparza is a Mexican-born, internationally-renowned stand-up comedian and actor that might be best known as the winner of NBC's hit competition show Last Comic Standing in 2010 and who has also released several popular comedy specials on both HBO and Showtime.

Tecate has also partnered with No Us Without You - a Latino-led charity born at the start of the pandemic, who are helping immigrants within the local Los Angeles culinary community, especially back of house staff who are often overlooked - in an effort to provide a direct impact to the most vulnerable in the surrounding L.A. communities. Launched in mid-March by Damian Diaz and Othón Nolasco of Va'La Hospitality, No Us Without You is now feeding over 1,000 families per week providing food security to the most disenfranchised hospitality workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. As the campaign's designated charity partner, 100% of the funds raised beginning from today's launch through the final concert in December will be donated directly to the nonprofit.

In support of Latino-owned businesses on a local level, Tecate is also partnering with various Mexican-American creators and entrepreneurs to give audiences the opportunity to uncover exclusive incentives that will complement their tune-in experience for future livestreams. Tecate will begin on Tuesday, September 1 with the unveiling of an expanded virtual marketplace and custom merch line at tecatebeer.com/elpatiotecate featuring clothing designed by Brenda Equihua under her label, EQUIHUA. Equihua is a rising fashion designer from Southern California who produces garments that reflect her Mexican American roots, celebrate individuality through inclusivity and highlights the expressiveness of the LA Chicanx culture. 100% of proceeds raised from the merch sale will be donated back to No Us Without You.

"Our main goal with these events is to help fans create a deep connection between the rich history of Tecate and our new brand identity surrounding 'Mexico is in Us' that puts a greater emphasis on both music and culture," said Pamukoff. "We also felt that partnering with Latino-led businesses and charitable organizations like No Us Without You was a crucial piece of this project because doing so really allows Tecate to make a direct and meaningful impact in the lives of many Mexican-Americans."

El Patio follows the introduction earlier this spring of Tecate's new brand positioning and modernized identity, which celebrates the maverick spirit of being unapologetically Mexican-American through a greater emphasis on culture and music. The concert event series will support Tecate's USA portfolio, which includes the brand's signature Tecate Original and Tecate Light products, as well as recent innovations, Tecate Titanium and Tecate Michelada. For additional information about Tecate products and the "Mexico is in Us" campaign, please visit TecateBeerUSA.com.

Stay tuned as more information, including the performance schedule for the August 21 event, future livestream lineups, and additional partnerships with local food vendors will be announced soon. Make sure to also follow along using the official hashtag #MexicoisinUS.

