Free Zoom Seminar 'Staying in Balance in a Post Covid World' to Stream This Friday

A free zoom seminar this Friday, April 16, 2021 from 12:00-2:00pm PT. This week's event covers: Staying in Balance in a Post Covid World with guest speaker, John Sovec. This free weekly event is produced by the non-profit organization The Life Group LA.

This week's topic explores after living through over a year of COVID-19 related quarantine conditions, the long-term effects of staying at home both positive and negative are becoming apparent. Now that gyms, restaurants, and social time with friends are becoming a possibility there is a new transition taking place, stepping back out into the world. And as exciting as this moment is, it is also bringing up anxiety and stress over how to interact in a new world.

Let's talk about ways to face this post Covid anxiety and how to best step back into the unknown in a manner that is compassionate to your body, mind, heart, and spirit.

This event is free but does require registering prior to the event at http://www.lifegroupla.org/zoom An email will be sent to you with all the Zoom information on April 16, 2021 at 9am PST.

One can watch past events on the groups YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVfezhDNHwwPWjmmsy7BlxQ.