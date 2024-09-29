Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop Opens 2024-25 New Play Reading Season with SCORPIO'S TAIL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 2024/25 Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop (FSWW) season will launch with a compelling new play reading of Scorpio's Tail by Alan Kilpatrick! This reading is being presented in partnership with the Billie Holiday Theatre in Brooklyn, NY and Zoomcatchers.us.

The reading will be directed by Garland Thompson Jr, and star Avi Cohen, Vernice Miller, and Hannibal Tabu.

The zoom performance will be held Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024 at 12:00 PM PST / 3:00 PM EST. Register here: https://bit.ly/47Npisz

Synopsis:

Amid an atmosphere of xenophobia and racism, DR. SOLTANI, a Middle Eastern psychiatrist, and HENRIETTA COCKBURN, a belligerent London police officer, engage in a tense and complex game of cat and mouse over the mysterious contents of an orphaned suitcase found at Heathrow Airport.

Following the reading, a moderated critique session will provide a unique opportunity for the audience to offer direct feedback to the playwright.

About the Playwright:

Alan Kilpatrick, a Native American writer of Cherokee descent, lives in Belgium with his wife and their three dogs. Kilpatrick holds a Ph.D. in Anthropology from UCLA and was a Professor of American Indian Studies at San Diego State University until his retirement. He now serves as adjunct faculty in Depth Psychology at Pacifica Graduate Institute. Kilpatrick's notable publications include "The Night Has a Naked Soul: Witchcraft and Sorcery among the Western Cherokee" (Syracuse University Press, 1997).

About the Cast:

Avi Cohen (DR. SOLTANI):

Avi Cohen is an accomplished voice actor known for his versatile performances across a variety of genres, from animation to video games and commercial work. With a powerful vocal range and ability to bring depth to any character, Avi has lent his voice to numerous projects, capturing the imaginations of audiences worldwide. His deep connection to storytelling and his technical expertise in voice acting make him a sought-after talent in the industry. Avi continues to elevate his craft with each new role, contributing to dynamic and immersive auditory experiences.

Vernice Miller (HENRIETTA COCKBURN):

Vernice Miller is a critically acclaimed actor and director, with a career that spans both stage and screen. A founding member of Amun Ra Theatre and Conch Shell Productions, Vernice has been a prominent force in creating space for diverse voices in theatre. She has performed in prestigious venues including the National Black Theatre Festival and the Public Theater in New York. Known for her fierce commitment to authenticity and truth in her portrayals, Vernice has captivated audiences with her dynamic and moving performances. Whether as an actor or as a director, she brings a deep understanding of the human condition to every project she takes on.

Hannibal Tabu (NARRATOR):

Hannibal Tabu is a multi-talented actor, writer, and creative force with an impressive range of work across different mediums, including film, television, and theatre. With a background in both performance and writing, Hannibal brings depth and insight to every role he undertakes. His ability to embody complex characters and bring unique narratives to life has made him a respected name in the industry. In addition to his acting career, Hannibal is also an acclaimed comic book writer and journalist, known for his sharp storytelling and thought-provoking work. His dynamic presence on stage and screen ensures a captivating performance every time.

About the Director:

Garland Thompson Jr. is a celebrated director, producer, and actor with a distinguished career in the world of theatre. He has directed and produced numerous theatrical productions, showcasing his keen eye for storytelling and dedication to fostering new talent. As the son of Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop founder Garland Lee Thompson Sr., he continues the legacy of nurturing diverse voices and elevating narratives that resonate with underrepresented communities. Garland Thompson Jr. is known for his collaborative directorial approach, bringing out the best in actors while ensuring a compelling and cohesive theatrical experience. His extensive work with FSWW and various theatrical institutions demonstrates his commitment to championing stories that challenge, inspire, and provoke meaningful dialogue.

About the Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop (FSWW):

Founded in 1973 by actor-director Morgan Freeman, actor/director Billie Allen Henderson, journalist Clayton Riley, and Garland Lee Thompson, Sr., the Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop is one of the most important platforms dedicated to nurturing the voices of emerging and established Black playwrights. Over the years, FSWW has provided a vital space for writers of color to develop, present, and refine their work. With a mission to empower underrepresented artists in the theatre industry, FSWW offers resources including script development, staged readings, and feedback from seasoned theatre professionals. Celebrating its 50th anniversary this season, FSWW remains committed to fostering diverse voices and bridging cultural divides through the power of storytelling.

About the Billie Holiday Theatre:

Founded in 1972, the Billie Holiday Theatre is one of the most prominent arts organizations dedicated to the African American experience. Located in the heart of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, the theatre has been a cultural cornerstone for the Black community, presenting stories that reflect the richness and diversity of African American life. Over the years, the theatre has nurtured the careers of countless artists, including Debbie Allen, Samuel L. Jackson, and Tichina Arnold. The Billie Holiday Theatre continues to produce thought-provoking and socially relevant works that resonate with audiences in Brooklyn and beyond.

About Zoomcatchers.us:

Zoomcatchers.us is a leading virtual event production company specializing in high-quality online and hybrid events. They offer end-to-end support for productions ranging from corporate meetings to creative live performances, ensuring seamless technical execution and engaging experiences for both presenters and audiences. Zoomcatchers has been instrumental in producing professional-grade virtual theatre events, helping organizations adapt to the digital stage with ease and precision. With a commitment to innovation and a deep understanding of the unique needs of virtual productions, Zoomcatchers continues to be a trusted partner for live-streamed performances and interactive digital events.

Visit the FSWW website for more details: www.thefsww.org

Comments