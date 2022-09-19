Fountain Theatre's IF I FORGET, Directed by Jason Alexander, Extends Through Mid-December

The Fountain Theatre's hit production of If I Forget, written by Tony Award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hanson) and directed by Tony Award-winning actor Jason Alexander (widely known from TV's Seinfeld), has extended through December 18, re-opening at the end of October following a brief hiatus.

At once deeply personal and political, If I Forget is a funny and complex tale that explores the lasting impact of the Holocaust on a Jewish family at the beginning of the 21st century. The widely acclaimed original cast returns to portray three adult siblings and their families who reunite to celebrate their father's 75th birthday, with Richard Fancy taking over the role of patriarch Lou Fischer, a role he previously played in the 2018 Washington D.C. production. In addition to Fancy's extensive stage career (Singin' in the Rain on Broadway; Julia at 59e59th off-Broadway; lead roles in All My Sons and Death of a Salesman at Pacific Resident Theatre), Fancy is remembered for his role as Mr. Lippman on Seinfeld, where he worked alongside Mr. Alexander.





If I Forget is written by Steven Levenson, directed by Jason Alexander, and stars Síle Bermingham, Richard Fancy, Caribay Franke, Samantha Klein, Leo Marks, Valerie Perri, Jerry Weil, Jacob Zelonky.



TICKET PRICES:



$25 - $45:

• Premium Seating: $45

• Regular Seating: $40

• Seniors 65 or older: $35 (regular seating only)

• Students: $25 (valid ID required)

• Monday nights: Regular seating ($40) and Pay-What-You-Want (subject to availability)



PARKING:

Secure, on-site parking: $5



OTHER:

Call the theater or check the website prior to each performance to find up-to-date Covid-19 protocols.





HOW:

(323) 663-1525 or www.FountainTheatre.com