Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Fountain Theatre's IF I FORGET, Directed by Jason Alexander, Extends Through Mid-December

Fountain Theatre's IF I FORGET, Directed by Jason Alexander, Extends Through Mid-December

If I Forget is a funny and complex tale that explores the lasting impact of the Holocaust on a Jewish family at the beginning of the 21st century.

Los Angeles News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 19, 2022  

The Fountain Theatre's hit production of If I Forget, written by Tony Award-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hanson) and directed by Tony Award-winning actor Jason Alexander (widely known from TV's Seinfeld), has extended through December 18, re-opening at the end of October following a brief hiatus.

At once deeply personal and political, If I Forget is a funny and complex tale that explores the lasting impact of the Holocaust on a Jewish family at the beginning of the 21st century. The widely acclaimed original cast returns to portray three adult siblings and their families who reunite to celebrate their father's 75th birthday, with Richard Fancy taking over the role of patriarch Lou Fischer, a role he previously played in the 2018 Washington D.C. production. In addition to Fancy's extensive stage career (Singin' in the Rain on Broadway; Julia at 59e59th off-Broadway; lead roles in All My Sons and Death of a Salesman at Pacific Resident Theatre), Fancy is remembered for his role as Mr. Lippman on Seinfeld, where he worked alongside Mr. Alexander.


If I Forget is written by Steven Levenson, directed by Jason Alexander, and stars Síle Bermingham, Richard Fancy, Caribay Franke, Samantha Klein, Leo Marks, Valerie Perri, Jerry Weil, Jacob Zelonky.

TICKET PRICES:


$25 - $45:
• Premium Seating: $45
• Regular Seating: $40
• Seniors 65 or older: $35 (regular seating only)
• Students: $25 (valid ID required)
• Monday nights: Regular seating ($40) and Pay-What-You-Want (subject to availability)

PARKING:
Secure, on-site parking: $5

OTHER:
Call the theater or check the website prior to each performance to find up-to-date Covid-19 protocols.


HOW:
(323) 663-1525 or www.FountainTheatre.com


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of OKLAHOMA! in Los AngelesPhotos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of OKLAHOMA! in Los Angeles
September 19, 2022

The National Tour of Oklahoma! celebrated its opening night at the Ahmanson Theatre on September 15. The production plays at the Center Theatre Group venue in Los Angeles through October 16. Check out the photos from the opening night red carpet here!
California Repertory Company Announces Fall 2022 Season
September 19, 2022

Cal Rep’s Fall 2022 season highlights stories of identity, humanity, and love; all told by CSULB students, faculty, and guest artists all performed at the Studio Theater at California State University, Long Beach. 
HOLMES & WATSON Opens Next Weekend at Long Beach PlayhouseHOLMES & WATSON Opens Next Weekend at Long Beach Playhouse
September 19, 2022

In Holmes and Watson, Jeffrey Hatcher's 2018 play, Dr. Watson's journey to answer the question of his friend's continued existence is filled with twists and turns that keep the audience guessing. Each of the three candidates, or more accurately, inmates, tells his version of events at Reichenbach Falls. Does Watson recognize one of them as his friend or are they all imposters? The tension between mystery and comedy is perfectly executed with the script, the acting and Mitch Nunn's adept directing.
Theatre 40 Presents Monday Night Theatre Appreciation Seminars Now Through November 7Theatre 40 Presents Monday Night Theatre Appreciation Seminars Now Through November 7
September 19, 2022

Theatre Forty once again presents Theatre Appreciation Seminars on Monday nights at 7:00 p.m. The series of rehearsed play-readings will be presented on Zoom, with the exception of the final play in this series, A Christmas Truce, which will be presented on stage at Theatre Forty on November 7.
Ragamala Dance Company Announces 30th Anniversary Celebration and International 22/23 SeasonRagamala Dance Company Announces 30th Anniversary Celebration and International 22/23 Season
September 18, 2022

Ranee and Aparna Ramaswamy's Ragamala Dance Company, now in its 30th year, announces their 22/23 Season, which features seven performances in Kerala, India, and culminates with a 30th Anniversary Gala Celebration in July 2023.