Found Theatre Maha & Company Dancers Present DE COLORES

THE FOUND THEATRE PRESENTS: "De Colores," A Dance Show By Maha And Company The Found Theatre is pleased to announce the return of critically acclaimed Long Beach-based dancers Maha & Company. They will present a brand-new program titled "De Colores, which will feature both dance and vocal performances.

Maha & Company is dedicated to cultural awareness through movement experimentation in traditional and fusion forms, presenting colorful, high-energy pieces that delight, enlighten and entertain while exploring emotional, political and social complexities. Their performances are suitable for all ages.

When: Sunday, July 28, 5 pm

Where: The Found Theatre, 599 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach 90802. Located at the corner of 6th St. & Long Beach Blvd, right next to the Metro Blue Line.

Tickets: $10

For Reservations: 562/433-3363 or info@foundtheatre.org





