Footlights Presents 'The World is My Home - The Life of Paul Robeson'

Footlighters presents The World is My Home-The Life of Paul Robeson, June 20 and 21, 2020 at 8:15 PM. The show is written and performed by Stogie Kenyatta.

Performances are Saturday, June 20th, and Sunday, June 21st, curtain at 8:15 pm. Tickets are $25, general admission, advanced sales only.

Patrons are asked to bring their own lawn/camping/sports chairs unless you require assistance. The venue will be outdoors in our sloped, asphalt parking lot. Masks are recommended.

For additional information or to arrange to pay at the theater, please reach out to ali@redlandsfootlighters.org.

The undying legacy of Paul Robeson comes to life as Stogie Kenyatta takes audiences through a colorful journey which includes; wardrobe changes spanning Robeson's life from five to seventy years old, multiple props and a variety of joyous gospel, big band, bebop and of course finger-snapping jazz!

Mr. Kenyatta uses his stand up comedy skills, satire, singing & brilliant storytelling to journey with us to Paul Robeson's many faceted years where he was an accomplished scholar, composer/musician, actor, athlete, linguist, journalist and political activist.

Mr. Kenyatta excelled in basketball, football, swimming and martial arts. He came West to College, where he studied, Screenwriting & Political Science at the University of California & later; privately with Ivan Markota at the Van Mar Academy for Television & Film acting.

Redlands Footlighters Board President Ms. Ali Rafter states, "Theatre unites people. It has always been a powerful place to give voice to people, to educate and inspire, and to seed change in the world. The Footlighters Theatre family feels honored to play a part in drawing our community together during this time of crisis. A portion of ticket sales and all concession proceeds will be donated to #BlackLivesMatter and the theater is seeking corporate sponsorships in order to multiply the effort."

