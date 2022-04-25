Florence LaRue, Kayla Caufield, Bernadette Speakes, and More Join Special Reading of CONVERSATIONS 'BOUT THE GIRLS

Visions of Possibilities has announced the final cast for Sonia Jackson's critically acclaimed play, "Conversations 'Bout The Girls." This inspiring production is going virtual for the first time ever, exploring women and their relationship with their Breasts.

Opening night of the fundraising event will virtually take place on May 14th, 2022 at 6 p.m. (PST). Streaming of the show will be available 30 days after the event takes place. Tickets are $28 now on sale to the general public.

The updated cast in this production includes: Florence LaRue, original member of the 5th Dimension; Kayla Caulfield, actress (CODA); Bernadette Speakes, actress (All American); Eunice Elloitt, an award-winning comedian; Dr. Marissa Pei, author and journalist (8 Ways to Happiness from Wherever You Are). Laurel Harris, a multi award-winning producer, writer and actress (Odd Thomas); Voice and speech coach, and Healthcare IT consultant, Debbie Lynn Carriger; Lily Shaw, motivational speaker and actress (The Girl in the Woods); College professor and playwright, Madeline Puccioni; Sofía Élan, international singer-songwriter, composer, arranger.

Jackson says "Visions of Possibilities is extremely grateful to these incredible women with very distinct talents and ways of life, who have said yes to donating their time and voice. These women have stepped forward to spread the message."

The long-running stage play by film & TV actress Sonia Jackson (Speed, Jurassic Park III) reveals the several ways women look at themselves, their bodies, and most importantly-their breasts! Funds raised by the event will benefit Susan G. Komen, the world's leading breast cancer organization.

The contemplative interpretations will help the audience appreciate and understand what it is like to walk through life with breasts.

THE CAST

Florence LaRue: Florence LaRue is an original member of the six-time Grammy winning vocal group, The 5th Dimension. With her leadership, the group has continued to perform to sold out audiences worldwide for over fifty years. She is especially excited over being included in the​ recent Oscar winning documentary, "Summer of Soul!" Besides performing, LaRue is a speaker and now author with her newly released book, "Grace In Your Second Act," which gives readers advice on how to age gracefully; physically, mentally, and spiritually. She says: "I truly believe that beauty comes from within. When I look in the mirror, I see someone who tries to look her best and stay healthy physically, mentally and spiritually while pursuing her God-directed destiny." Visions of Possibilities is honored to have LaRue's one-of-a-kind talent and presence with our team. Ms. LaRue stated: "I'm so excited to be part of a project with such a talented and driven group of women from all walks of life. This project not only showcases the talents of these women, but tells the unique stories to which so many women can relate. BRAVO to Ms. Sonia Jackson, writer and producer!!"

Monika Casey: Monika Casey is an actress, producer and comic from San Francisco. She went to Arizona State University where she got her BFA in Theater. She was originally doing stand-up around well-known comedy clubs in the LA area but she then grew a desire to get into mainstream entertainment. Not only did she make an appearance in a flashing scene in the comedy film, Sex Ed (2014), but she also produced it. Casey has made appearances in other productions such as Shameless and Rebel. Her most current project is the development of a series about her life after divorce. Casey is also a frequent co-host on the Jeff Lewis Live show on SiriusXMRadio. When Casey is not busy with her career, she is a mom to a 7-year-old little girl. The two enjoy their time together with frequent visits to the park, exploring the city of Los Angeles and baking their favorite treats. "My goal as a mother of a young girl is to mold her into the best version of herself and for her to have the utmost confidence, seeing herself the way her loved ones see her. Being a part of a project like this creates conversation that other women and myself didn't have growing up. It's important for women to hold up women in the world we live in today," says Casey. If you'd like to see what else Casey's life is all about, get an inside look on her Instagram (@themonikacasey).

Josefa Salinas: Josefa Salinas is known for her on-air personality in the LA area for more than 30 years. On the air everyday - she's recently joined Gold Coast Broadcasting, bringing her show "The Community Review" to listeners every Sunday at 8 am. Salinas is more than a voice you listen to in the mornings though; since she was young, Salinas was ambitious to be a role model for women as well as a mentor/advocate for underprivileged communities. In 2020, the LA County Commission for Women honored Salinas as one of the Women of the Year with an Award for her civic dedication to making a difference in the lives of women in the community. She has also served the LA community as a Commissioner, improving public libraries as well as making them more accessible and inclusive for the entire public. Salinas is also the founder and CEO of her own stations; she even has a station called "Your Military Voice" which targets active-duty servicemen/women and their families. "I firmly believe that I found my purpose at a young age, and ever since then, I dedicate every day to achieving that purpose. I'm so excited to implement that into this production for all these girls and women," says Salinas. She is also an alumna of Conversations 'Bout The Girls having performed in the 2013 production in LA. For a glimpse into Salinas' life, positive quotes and event updates, follow her on Instagram (@josefasalinas.)

Laurel Harris: Laurel Harris is an award-winning writer-producer and actress whose extensive acting credits include ABC, NBC, CW and Disney. Harris is a contributing writer for ThriveGlobal magazine and co-author of the international best-selling book, "Break Free to Peace, Love and Unity. A respected voiceover artist, her narrations in the Nobel Legacy Film Series premiered twice at the Venice International Film Festival, and have received international critical acclaim. As a producer, Harris garnered EMMY, NATOA and TELLY Awards, and now creates media highlighting underserved populations though her company, Laurel Leaf Productions. An unabashed tree hugger, always ready for global adventures, she's most proud of her role as 'award-winning Aunt' to four fabulous nephews. "Participating in inspiring projects is especially thrilling, and since this one is more than just a project, I'm excited to join in the fun!" noted Harris.

Bernadette Speakes: Bernadette Speakes is an actor and director with 20+ years in the industry. As an actor, Bernadette has performed in renowned theaters nationwide including the Kennedy Center in Washington, D. C., Chicago's The Goodman and Steppenwolf Theaters, and The Hudson Theaters in Los Angeles. Her TV and film credits include performing in the Emmy Nominated show, A Stage of our Own, with James Earl Jones, and in To Sir With Love II with Sidney Poitier. She was also a Recurring Guest Star in CW's All American, Seal Team, Heroes, and Parenthood. The 2017 ABFF Awards honored Bernadette as a member of the ensemble cast, for the cinematic classic Love Jones. "Creative outlets are many things, one of which is to connect with others, and I think that's what this project is all about," Bernadette noted.

Kayla Caulfield: Kayla is a 25-year-old actress, singer and model that resides in the Boston area. Kayla has been acting and singing since the age of 6, and just recently a film she played a principal role in called CODA just won the Oscar for Best Picture. When Kayla was contacted to be part of the production of Breastival she knew it was something she really wanted to do. Addressing women's health is so important, and the fact that Conversations 'Bout the Girls is going to benefit the Komen Foundation makes it more special. Kayla is excited about being a part of this amazing cast. "I believe every woman of every age has something to add to this conversation, and I'm glad to be one of these women," Kayla commented.

Dr. Marissa Pei: Dr. Marissa wears many hats, including that of Inspirational Speaker, TV Commentator, On-Air Personality 'the Asian Oprah', Consulting Psychologist, #1 Bestselling Author, Happiness Coach, Singer/Songwriter and Global Thought Leader. She is the celebrity host producer of the 2016 Podcast of the Year Top 10 in Health Award-winning show "Take My Advice, I'm Not Using It: Get Balanced with Dr. Marissa" now in it's 9th year syndicated on NBC New Radio. Her show guests include bestselling authors like Dr. John Gray, Don Muguel Ruiz, Neale Donald Walsch and more. Dr. Marissa moonlights as a Red Carpet and Broadcast Journalist interviewing stars like Halle Berry, John Travolta, and Quincy Jones who use their voices to highlight causes that help our planet. Dr. Marissa won the 2020 Excellence in Media Award, the 2017 Iconic Women Creating a Better World for All, 2014 Asian Heritage Award, and more. Her latest book "8 Ways to Happiness from Wherever You Are" has hit 8 Bestseller Lists, becoming the foundation to her Happy88 Mission, which is to help 88 million more people be 88% happy in the next 8 years. She is a sought-out talent that we are so lucky to work with. It's not every day that you are invited to talk about nipples, cleavages and orgasms...but it's time we celebrated all of the beautiful pleasure and pain points in a woman's body with compassion and humor," says Dr. Marissa.

Eunice G. Elliott: Eunice Elliott is an award-winning comedian, journalist, writer, producer, actress, author and podcast host who was most recently lead anchor on the morning show of the NBC-affiliate in Birmingham, Alabama. However, Eunice Elliott decided to leave the news desk in March 2020 (unknowing of the pandemic that awaited) to use her voice, creative, and unique perspective on life to encourage, inspire, and entertain others. Eunice is an alumna of Conversations 'Bout The Girls having performed in Atlanta. Since 2020 she has released two children's books starring her dogs Sugar and Bella and a book inspired by her mother's wisdom call, "10 Things Your Mama Never Told You But Mine Did", in addition to teaching standup comedy classes as well as performing comedy on stages across the Southeast. Eunice adds, "A lot of what happens in the show is familiar to me personally or someone I love. Although we all have different experiences with our breasts, there is a common thread that unites most women in learning to love and appreciate them however they look.

Lily Shaw: Lily Shaw is a heart-driven powerhouse actress and voiceover artist, a nationally featured writer, and an award-winning motivational speaker-- rescued and inspired by the magical world of movies. Lily regularly writes for Backstage magazine, and Medium; and has been published in Authority magazine, Voyage LA, ShoutoutLA, and Seema. The first woman in her family to step away from tradition to pursue a creative profession, Lily leads by example and empowers audiences to use their voice and own their gifts so they can authentically become who they were born to be. Lily is currently hosting a show on IG called 'Empowered Living with Lily.' Lily states, "Breastival is the perfect combination of grit, grace, determination, and vision. It invites, celebrates, and empowers women to own themselves fully and show up unapologetically in the world! I'm honored to be part of such a groundbreaking project! Thank you for including me in your labor of love!"

Debbie Lynn Carriger: Since completing her undergraduate and graduate work at Baylor University and the American Conservatory Theater, Debbie has directed shows at the Exit, the Eureka and the Magic Theatres for various SF Bay Area companies like Eastenders for which she also served as managing director. She has directed shows in Austin,Tx at FronteraFest and for ScriptWorks, a playwriting organization where she was board chair from 2012 to 2018. While in Atlanta, Debbie performed and directed with NextStage Theater. Debbie is an alumna of Conversations 'Bout The Girls having performed in it both in Atlanta and for the 10th anniversary celebration. Her most recent roles were: The Nurse in Half Moon Bay Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet and Paulina in Woman on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown at Townhall Theatre. She enjoys coaching actors and teaching voice and speech but daylights in corporate America as a Healthcare IT consultant. Debbie noted, "Coming together with a diverse cast that have a mutual message is just one aspect that breathes life and inspiration into this project."

Madeline Daly Puccioni: Madeline Puccioni is happy to be back at her real work as a playwright, after grading English 1A papers for 30 years. Her first full-length play, TWO O'CLOCK FEEDING, was produced by The Magic Theatre in SF in 1980 and published in West Coast Plays IV. Raising a family and teaching college English full time left her absolutely no time to write plays, but since retiring in 2014, she's written over 40 short plays, and has had most of them produced, hither and thither, all over the world. Her one-act, PLAYLAND FOREVER, won a spot in the William Inge Festival in 2018. She's working on a full-length musical, FINDING MEDUSA, with composer Jeff Dunn, which won a spot in Next Stages in 2020. She's finishing up two new dramas, TIME AFTER TIME AGAIN and MONTICELLO 2020. Scene One of MONTICELLO 2020 won a spot in PlayHouse Creatures' Emerging Playwrights Festival, NYC, in January 2022. She's 77, has a nice little pension and great healthcare (for an American), and she plans to live 'til she's 96. She writes from the heart, and she writes to the bone, and she writes to celebrate our common humanity. Her characters come to her and demand life, and she does her best to give them her own. Puccioni ​noted, "As a breast-cancer survivor, I'm delighted to be working with my genius friend Sonia Jackson on this delightful, serious and hilarious project. I hope it helps everyone understand what women experience as "breast bearers," and how breasts are primal sources of nurturing power for us all."

Sofía Élan: Sofía Élan is a Mexican singer-songwriter, composer, arranger, and graduate of Berklee College of Music. She has recently released her debut EP "Yubarta" where her music is inspired by Earth and possesses a spiritual connection with nature. As an incredibly emotional and existentialist human, Sofia tries to keep a big acoustic sound in her music - simple but intense. She wants to make her listeners' heart beat as fast as her anxious one does, and for just one moment, make a connection. "I believe creativity channels are more than just entertainment, it also brings people together, and I'm eager to see that with this project," says Élan.

To purchase tickets to the Breastival! please visit this Website. 85% of the proceeds generated from ticket sales will go to Susan G Komen, the world's leading breast cancer organization.

For more information about the project visit https://visionsofpossibilities.org/breastival/