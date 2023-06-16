Flor Amargo, Los Jornaleros Del Norte, Pacifico Dance Company And DJ Eduardo Soul to Perform At Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles

Súper Estrella Online, La Tocada Alternativa and The Music Center will present México A Flor De Piel with Flor Amargo, Los Jornaleros Del Norte, Pacifico Dance Company and DJ Eduardo Soul on August 12, 2023.

They will be part of Levitt LA's 16th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park where over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather together to enrich the cultural experience Los Angeles has to offer.

Flor Amargo is Emma Mayte Carballo Hernández she is one of the upcoming artists from Mexico and a strong advocate of feminism, inclusion, and LGBTQ+ rights in the current music industry.

Flor is making her mark in the industry by simply being authentic and loud. She is breaking molds and creating paths for herself and those who will come after her with her signature street performances.

Los Jornaleros Del Norte, the band's purpose is to inform, educate, organize, and mobilize day workers, sensitize the general community about day labor related issues, and denounce the abuses committed against them. The band has performed for day laborers at corners and centers, for local unions, for students, for activists, for teachers, etc.

Pacifico Dance Company is a Los Angeles-based Pacífico Dance Company has been thrilling audiences with its unique blend of modern and traditional dance for nearly twenty years.

The internationally acclaimed company has performed for audiences throughout the United States and Asia since 1992. With some 40 dancers and musicians, they pride themselves on educating culturally diverse communities.

DJ Eduardo Soul is one of the most recognized DJs in the Spanish Rock night scene. He has shared the stage with the bands and the greatest Rock legends of all time such as Café TACUBA, Caifanes, Maldita Vecindad, Siddhartha, Enrique Bunbury, Mon Laferte, Fobia, etc. to mention only a few.

A career span of more than 16 years of mixing live on radio station Super Estrella and more than 10 years spinning for Disneyland, Universal Studios, hundreds of stages, massive concerts and nightclubs in the United States.

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles @ MacArthur Park. 2230 W. 6th St. Los Angeles, CA 90057