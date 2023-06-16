Flor Amargo, Los Jornaleros Del Norte, Pacifico Dance Company And DJ Eduardo Soul to Perform At Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles

The performance will take place on August 12, 2023.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On World Premiere Of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Center The Photo 2 Reviews: A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Center Theater Group
Review: A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Mark Taper Forum Photo 3 Review: A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Mark Taper Forum
Center Theatre Group to Pause Portion of its Programming Beginning This Summer Photo 4 Center Theatre Group to Pause a Portion of its Programming

Flor Amargo, Los Jornaleros Del Norte, Pacifico Dance Company And DJ Eduardo Soul to Perform At Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles

Súper Estrella Online, La Tocada Alternativa and The Music Center will present México A Flor De Piel with Flor Amargo, Los Jornaleros Del Norte, Pacifico Dance Company and DJ Eduardo Soul on August 12, 2023.

They will be part of Levitt LA's 16th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park where over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather together to enrich the cultural experience Los Angeles has to offer.

Flor Amargo is Emma Mayte Carballo Hernández she is one of the upcoming artists from Mexico and a strong advocate of feminism, inclusion, and LGBTQ+ rights in the current music industry.

Flor is making her mark in the industry by simply being authentic and loud. She is breaking molds and creating paths for herself and those who will come after her with her signature street performances.

Los Jornaleros Del Norte, the band's purpose is to inform, educate, organize, and mobilize day workers, sensitize the general community about day labor related issues, and denounce the abuses committed against them. The band has performed for day laborers at corners and centers, for local unions, for students, for activists, for teachers, etc.

Pacifico Dance Company is a Los Angeles-based Pacífico Dance Company has been thrilling audiences with its unique blend of modern and traditional dance for nearly twenty years.

The internationally acclaimed company has performed for audiences throughout the United States and Asia since 1992. With some 40 dancers and musicians, they pride themselves on educating culturally diverse communities.

DJ Eduardo Soul is one of the most recognized DJs in the Spanish Rock night scene. He has shared the stage with the bands and the greatest Rock legends of all time such as Café TACUBA, Caifanes, Maldita Vecindad, Siddhartha, Enrique Bunbury, Mon Laferte, Fobia, etc. to mention only a few.

A career span of more than 16 years of mixing live on radio station Super Estrella and more than 10 years spinning for Disneyland, Universal Studios, hundreds of stages, massive concerts and nightclubs in the United States.

Flor Amargo, Los Jornaleros Del Norte, Pacifico Dance Company and DJ Eduardo Soul are just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles @ MacArthur Park. 2230 W. 6th St. Los Angeles, CA 90057



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS Comes to Greenway Court Theatre This Month Photo
TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS Comes to Greenway Court Theatre This Month

Celebration Theatre and Greenway Arts Alliance present a limited return engagement of TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS, with a collection pf original vignettes directed by Shaan Dasani (he/they).  

2
CAP UCLA Reveals 2023-24 Inaugural Season at the new UCLA Nimoy Theater Photo
CAP UCLA Reveals 2023-24 Inaugural Season at the new UCLA Nimoy Theater

UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) announces the inaugural 2023-24 season at The UCLA Nimoy Theater (The Nimoy), formerly known as The Crest Theatre, a landmark venue in Westwood that has been renovated and transformed into a flexible 300-seat off-campus performing arts space. 

3
Eugene Pack To Bring PACK PLAYS To The Groundlings This Month Photo
Eugene Pack To Bring PACK PLAYS To The Groundlings This Month

Drama Desk winner and Emmy nominee Eugene Pack's The Pack Plays will be presented at the Groundlings Theatre on Sunday, June 25th at 7 pm at the Groundlings Gary Austin Stage (7280 Melrose Ave).

4
Cal State LA Guitar Ensemble To Perform In Armenia For United Nations World Refugee Day Photo
Cal State LA Guitar Ensemble To Perform In Armenia For United Nations World Refugee Day

The Cal State LA Classical Guitar Ensemble is traveling to Armenia this month, performing across the country leading up to a culminating performance for 2023 United Nations World Refugee Day on June 20.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre Video Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre
Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video
Meet the Playwrights of A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video
All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-7/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dumb Waiter
McCadden Place Theatre (6/17-6/25)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible
LA Habra Depot (The Phantom Projects Theatre) (6/24-7/09)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Chekhov Project
South Pasadena Theatre Workshop (6/22-8/06)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Complexions Contemporary Ballet
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/16-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Collective
Three Clubs (6/02-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Getting There!
Hudson Guild Theatre (6/02-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grown Up Orphan Annie
The Broadwater Studio (6/03-6/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Real Estate
Edrington & Associates (5/23-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You