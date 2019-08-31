First Look: Neil LaBute's REASONS TO BE PRETTY by Cherry Productions and Five Acre Films

Cherry Productions and Five Acre Films proudly presents their first theatrical production of Neil LaBute's romantic drama, REASONS TO BE PRETTY, which takes a truthful look into the fragilities, fears and vulnerabilities we all feel in love while making a case for being yourself, standing up for what you believe in, and making brave choices!

Directed by Cherry Norris, REASON TO BE PRETTY opens Thursday, September 12, 2019 at New Collective Theatre, 6440 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038, the cast features Josh Eisenberg (Fuzzy Brain) as Greg, Angeline Anderson (Tape, Tiny Fingers, Once Upon a Prince), as Steph, Thomas Patrick (Fuzzy Brain) as Kent, and Gina Comparetto (Dead Night, Entourage, Parenthood, Days of Our Lives) as Carly.

The story centers on Greg, an intelligent, socially awkward, but genuinely nice guy who truly adores his girlfriend, Steph, an endearing neurotic. Unfortunately, when she discovers how he feels about her looks, chaos ensues. All the while, Greg's best friends and co-workers, Kent, an insatiable womanizer and his wife, Carly, a natural beauty, traverse the murky waters of marriage and betrayal.

A hopelessly romantic story about the hopefulness of romance, REASONS TO BE PRETTY is a glorious play that will speak to the hearts of everyone in love and trying to make things work out for the best.

"If you've ever asked yourself, 'Am I pretty enough? Does he/she find me desirable? Am I enough?' You'll love seeing REASONS TO BE PRETTY by Neil LaBute. The play is a romantic drama about lust, lies and the importance of looking good in love," shares director Cherry Norris.

Along with the production of, two special event nights will be held, sponsored by Lunchtime Quickies, including aon Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 7:00pm andon Saturday, September 14, 2018 at 7:00pm, featuring LA's finest dating experts Jonathan Aslay (Understanding Men Now), Kimberly Seltzer (Dating & Image Expert), Julie Ferman (Legendary Matchmaker & Dating Guru), and Orchid Tao (Dating & Empowerment Coach). Guests will have the opportunity to receive free photos for their dating profiles, a Q & A with the experts, and an after party.

REASONS TO BE PRETTY runs September 12th - September 21st evenings at New Collective Theatre, 6440 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038. Tickets are $20 on September 13, 19, 20, and 21 at 8pm.

Tickets are $50 for each of the two Special Event performances:

VIP OPENING NIGHT: Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 7pm

DATE NIGHT EVENT WITH Q & A AND AFTER PARTY: September 14, 2019 at 7pm

Tickets for all performances and events are available at https://reasonstobeprettyla.brownpapertickets.com/

#reasonstobepretty

Reasons to Be Pretty on Instagram: @reasonstobeprettyLA

For direct press inquires, please contact: reasonstobela@gmail.com





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories