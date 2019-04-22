First Look: CRE Outreach Presents World Premiere of SILENT TORMENT

CRE Outreach presents the World Premiere of Silent Torment, an original play written by U.S. Air Force MSgt, Daniel P. Ruffino, featuring Asia Davis, winner of California Idol, and starring nine military veterans from Veterans Empowerment Theatre (VET). VET presents a first-hand view of the military experience in its rawest form, unfiltered by press, politics, or military censorship, thus giving audiences greater insight into the difficulty facing veterans returning from deployment, exposing the inner turmoil of the lasting scars, both external and internal, endured from combat.

The artistic journey of Silent Torment shines a light on an injured U.S. Marine who returns home to find that his life and reality have changed drastically. His physical injuries are only superficial compared to the pain he carries in his heart and mind. As he struggles to cope with his emotions and bitterness, the relationships he once cherished begin to wither, and he sinks deeper into a place of hurt and shame. His chance meeting with Roger, a Vietnam veteran, sparks hope and an opportunity to be free of the destructive forces that torture him.

Directed by Greg Shane, Artistic Director of CRE Outreach, Silent Torment features Veterans Empowerment Theatre (VET) members: Irene Cruz (U.S. Marine), Dave Culmer (U.S. Marine), Asia Davis (U.S. Air Force), Darryl Eure (U.S Airforce), Nicholas Gore (U.S. Navy), Johnny Rivas (U.S. Marine), Melinda Smalls (U.S. Army), Jesse Tobar (U.S. Army), Judith Welch (U.S, Army), Daphne Wright (U.S. Navy), and Bailaunni Shelton-Bueno (Niece of a U.S. Veteran).

Silent Torment performances take place at CRE Outreach's theater The Blue Door located at 9617 Venice Blvd. in Culver City, CA 90232, from April 26 - May 11, 2019 on Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 3pm. Please note there is no performance on May 5th. Run time is 90 minutes with a 15-minute intermission. Single tickets are priced at $20, available at the door and online https://bluedoorculver.com Call the box office at (310) 425-8215 for veterans' discounts.

More About CRE Outreach

CRE Outreach is a non-profit performing arts organization dedicated to empowering underserved youth, people with disabilities, and military veterans in greater Los Angeles. CRE stands for Create, Reflect, Empower-words that encompass the process, focus, and targeted outcomes of our programs. Since 2007, CRE Outreach has utilized theatre, the performing arts, and educational programs as a means to enhance self-esteem, encourage self-expression, and empower individuals to overcome the challenges in their lives. CRE Outreach is a proud member of the Culver City Chamber of Commerce. Read more about CRE Outreach online: https://creoutreach.org.

More About Veterans Empowerment Theatre (VET)

Veterans Empowerment Theatre (VET), a suite of performing arts programs for military veterans that gives our nation's brave service members a safe environment to voice their own heroic stories, personal tragedies and experiences, uses the performing arts as a form of art therapy encouraging participants to explore creative elements and use artistic expression to find a path to overcome addiction, effectively deal with PTSD and reintegrate into society. VET presents a first-hand view of the soldiers' experiences in their most raw form, unfiltered by the press or military censorship, thus giving audiences greater insight into the difficulty facing veterans returning from deployment. Performances depict real encounters from the front lines of battle and expose the inner turmoil of the lasting scars, both external and internal endured by combat veterans. More information about Veterans Empowerment Theatre: https://creoutreach.org/our-programs/veterans-empowerment-theatre/

More About The Blue Door

One of the foremost goals of CRE Outreach has been the creation of their own studio and performance space. Thanks to many generous private donors and a highly successful Kickstarter campaign in 2017, that goal was achieved with the complete renovation of a two-story building in Culver City, now known as THE BLUE DOOR. With workshop, rehearsal, and 50-seat performance space, the updated facility is home to Theatre by the Blind, Rex and Friends, Film by the Blind, Veterans Empowerment Theatre, Creative Youth Theatre, and Outreach Through the Arts, signature programs of CRE Outreach which welcome all to experience how the performing arts can enhance self-esteem, encourage self-expression, and empower individuals to overcome the challenges in their lives. More information at https://www.bluedoorculver.com

Playwright Daniel P. Ruffino (U.S. Air Force Veteran) working on his SILENT TORMENT script. Its world premiere performances take place at CRE Outreach's theater The Blue Door located at 9617 Venice Blvd. in Culver City, CA 90232, from April 26 - May 11, 2019 on Fridays & Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 3pm.

SILENT TORMENT promo reel: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nddG9rDxE7c





