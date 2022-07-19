Filmmakers Academy Announces Summer Courses

Filmmakers Academy, the award-winning learning platform where professionals and novices alike can find the tools and resources to master their craft, is offering a fresh variety of resources in July.

Noted film editor Joaquiin Elizondo helms the newest Filmmakers Academy course, Music Licensing and Selection with Musicbed, demonstrating how to find, place and tailor music to fit any project. Over five lessons, Elizondo shows how to select music for action, comedy and drama genres, using visual examples and selections from Musicbed's library. Elizondo demonstrates ways to mark shifting tones and beats and how a well-chosen musical soundtrack elevates storytelling. The first lesson is streaming on Filmmakers Academy's YouTube channel, and the full course is available to All Access Members.

Anyone can access the latest in Filmmakers Academy's ongoing Finding the Frame series. This week's interview is with Michael Dallatorre, known as "Mike D," the Nicaragua born director of photography, who discusses his early career, working at Panavision, and his latest works: Dave Grohl's comedy-horror flick STUDIO 666 and the Amazon Originals comedy-horror film EMERGENCY. The interview is available on the Filmmakers Academy YouTube channel as well.

Later this month, Filmmakers Academy CEO Lydia Hurlbut will share her "Summer of Wellness" tips as part of an ongoing filmmaker-focused series on how to stay healthy on-set and off.

On Aug. 29, Filmmakers Academy will launch another new course with GRAMMY-nominated producer Jamee Ranta of Artifact Content. Ranta produced Halsey's IF I CAN'T HAVE LOVE I WANT POWER and Justin Beiber's PEACHES. In all, Filmmakers Academy has added hundreds of hours of instruction on a variety of topics since its launch in Nov. last year.

This summer, Filmmakers Academy offers a 30 percent discount on the first month (for monthly membership only; use code July30 at checkout). The best value is an annual All Access pass, which allows members to benefit from more than 900 hours of content. Verified students receive a 50 percent discount off the annual All Access membership. Visit https://www.filmmakersacademy.com/membership-pricing/ to learn more.

Filmmakers Academy frequently posts "tips of the day", interviews and other helpful content on Instagram. Learn more at www.filmmakersacademy.com.