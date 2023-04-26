Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Film @ The Wallis & Film Independent to Present BRING THE NOISE: IF THESE WALLS COULD SING

If These Walls Could Sing will be presented on Thursday, May 18, 2023, 7:30 pm, in The Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater. 

Apr. 26, 2023  
Film @ The Wallis in association with Film Independent will present Bring The Noise: If These Walls Could Sing, featuring an evening of conversation and a live orchestral performance of some of the legendary songs recorded at Abbey Road Studios, celebrating renowned photographer and filmmaker Mary McCartney and her critically acclaimed Disney+ documentary film If These Walls Could Sing, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, 7:30 pm, in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater. The orchestra will be conducted by Mark Graham (Avengers: Infinity War; The Grand Budapest Hotel; and Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens). An audience Q&A will be moderated by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville.

Through rare footage and interviews with music icons, the film If These Walls Could Sing gives a front-row seat to the history of Abbey Road Studios and the vibrant music scene that makes London the cultural hub that it still is today. The most famous and longest-running studio in the world, Abbey Road Studios has been at the heart of the music industry for more than 90 years. From classical to pop, film scores to hip-hot, If these Walls Could Sing explores the breadth, diversity, and ingenuity of Abbey Road Studios.

Tickets, $45 ($35 for Wallis subscribers and Film Independent Members), are on sale now with a limit of two tickets per order. All ticket sales are final, no refunds or exchanges. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/sing.

The health and safety of patrons, staff, and artists inside and outside the venue are a top priority for The Wallis. Masks are optional, and proof of full COVID vaccination is no longer required; however, guests are welcome to wear masks in our spaces.

The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. Current Health & Safety Protocols and updates may also be accessed at TheWallis.org/Safety. Policies are subject to change.




