Film @ The Wallis & Film Independent to Present BRING THE NOISE: IF THESE WALLS COULD SING

Film @ The Wallis in association with Film Independent will present Bring The Noise: If These Walls Could Sing, featuring an evening of conversation and a live orchestral performance of some of the legendary songs recorded at Abbey Road Studios, celebrating renowned photographer and filmmaker Mary McCartney and her critically acclaimed Disney+ documentary film If These Walls Could Sing, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, 7:30 pm, in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater. The orchestra will be conducted by Mark Graham (Avengers: Infinity War; The Grand Budapest Hotel; and Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens). An audience Q&A will be moderated by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville.

Through rare footage and interviews with music icons, the film If These Walls Could Sing gives a front-row seat to the history of Abbey Road Studios and the vibrant music scene that makes London the cultural hub that it still is today. The most famous and longest-running studio in the world, Abbey Road Studios has been at the heart of the music industry for more than 90 years. From classical to pop, film scores to hip-hot, If these Walls Could Sing explores the breadth, diversity, and ingenuity of Abbey Road Studios.

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills.

