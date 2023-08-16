Festival of Arts & Pageant of the Masters Host 'A Night of Magic Gala' for Final Saturday Night

Mark your calendars for the most extraordinary event of the season as the Festival of Arts presents the highly-anticipated A Night of Magic Gala on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Celebrating the Pageant of the Masters’ 90th anniversary and the magic of living pictures, this exceptional evening promises an enchanting blend of fine art, magic, live entertainment and more. Performing live in concert is Brazilian music legend Sergio Mendes. The multi-talented pop icon, Paula Abdul will introduce a special performance of the Pageant of the Masters and draw the winner for the season-long raffle for a new Volvo car. Tickets are available at www.foapom.com/gala and proceeds will benefit the non-profit arts organization and its programming.

On August 26, attendees will be welcomed with a red carpet entrance and the opportunity to take a photo in one of the photo booths, with instant print outs as souvenirs from the event. Once through the gates, guests may explore the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and view the artwork of more than 100 talented local artists. Bringing a sense of wonder to the evening, guests will enjoy up close magic from three world-class magicians: Johnny Ace Palmer, World Champion Magician; Jon Armstrong and the Mystifying Tiny Plunger; and Joe Skilton, magician and mentalist. Also performing throughout the evening, the award-winning all youth troupe of acrobats and gymnasts, Le Petit Cirque will amaze guests with their vibrant and mesmerizing feats of agility and artistry. Entrance for all guests begins at 5:30pm, however Loge Center Pageant ticket holders will be treated to one-hour early entrance at 4:30pm to enjoy the Fine Art Show, magicians and cirque performers as well as claim their seats for a live concert with one of the most internationally successful Brazilian artists of all time.

At 6:15pm, three-time Grammy Award winner and Oscar-nominated songwriter Sergio Mendes will perform on the Festival of Arts Concert stage. Mendes has recorded more than 35 albums, many of which went gold or platinum over his remarkable six-decade career. From his pioneering contributions to the foundations of bossa nova alongside the likes of Antonio Carlos Jobim, through the era-defining Latin-pop sound of his iconic group Brasil ’66; his scintillating collaborations with jazz legends like Cannonball Adderley and Herbie Mann to his chart-topping adult contemporary smash “Never Gonna Let You Go”; on through his 21st-century reinvention with The Black Eyed Peas and John Legend or his Oscar®-nominated theme song from the animated hit Rio, an infectious spirit of joy pervades everything Mendes has ushered into the ears of listeners. Mendes’ performance on August 26 is accessible to all attendees, however seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to secure their spots for this unforgettable musical experience.

Following the concert, guests will enjoy a special presentation of the 2023 Pageant of the Masters production of “Art Colony: In the Company of Artists,” introduced by global icon Paula Abdul. Abdul is a music superstar, dancer, renowned choreographer, and TV personality, most notably recognized as one of the original judges on American Idol. She has sold 60 million records and earned numerous awards and recognitions including seventeen MTV Video Music Awards nominations with five wins, two Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Choreography (The Tracey Ullman Show, and her performance on the American Music Awards), two People’s Choice Awards as Favorite Female Music Performer, and five Juno Awards. She was the first entertainer to receive the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Hall of Fame Award. Most recently she was featured performing her classic hit “Straight Up!” at the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Just before the show begins, Abdul will pull the winning ticket for a brand new 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate ($63,000 value). This is the exciting conclusion of a summer-long raffle. Since June 29, visitors have been purchasing their raffle tickets in hopes of being the lucky winner. Raffle tickets will continue to be sold right up until 8pm that night: $5 for one ticket, $20 for five tickets (winning ticket holder need not be present to win).

Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the Festival of Arts is enthusiastic about this year's red-carpet extravaganza. “After the fantastic response to last year's gala, we're thrilled for our patrons and members to experience A Night of Magic Gala, where imagination, art, and enchantment come together. This event marks a special milestone in our history, and with Paula Abdul and Sergio Mendes joining us, it promises to be an exceptional celebration!”

Tickets for A Night of Magic Gala are on sale now and range from $65 to $290 (plus service charges). There will be open and limited seating for Sergio Mendes’ performance and assigned seating for the Pageant of the Masters. The event is sponsored by Volvo Cars, KOST 103.5, and Yamaha. To purchase tickets to the event, visit Click Here or call 1-800-487-3378. The Festival of Arts is a non-profit organization that produces the Festival of Arts and the Pageant of the Masters. A portion of your ticket is tax deductible. All proceeds go to art programming at the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters.