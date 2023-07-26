Festival Of Arts And Pageant Of The Masters Announces Paula Abdul As Celebrity Host

Brazilian music legend Sergio Mendes, a three-time Grammy Award winner and Oscar-nominated songwriter, will perform at the organization's fundraising gala.

Jul. 26, 2023

The Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters has announced that Brazilian music legend Sergio Mendes, a three-time Grammy Award winner and Oscar-nominated songwriter, will perform at the organization's fundraising gala, “A Night of Magic,” on Saturday, August 26, 2023. The event will also feature a special performance of the Pageant of the Masters introduced by the multi-talented Paula Abdul, known for her work as a recording artist, dancer, choreographer, television personality and actress.

One of the most internationally successful Brazilian artists of all time, Sergio Mendes has recorded more than 35 albums, many of which went gold or platinum over his remarkable six-decade career. From his pioneering contributions to the foundations of bossa nova alongside the likes of Antonio Carlos Jobim, through the era-defining Latin-pop sound of his iconic group Brasil '66; his scintillating collaborations with jazz legends like Cannonball Adderley and Herbie Mann to his chart-topping adult contemporary smash “Never Gonna Let You Go”; on through his 21st-century reinvention with The Black Eyed Peas and John Legend or his Oscar-nominated theme song from the animated hit Rio, an infectious spirit of joy pervades everything Mendes has ushered into the ears of listeners.

Global icon Paula Abdul is a music superstar, dancer, renowned choreographer, and TV personality, most notably recognized as an original judge on American Idol. She has sold 60 million records and earned numerous awards and recognitions including 17 MTV Video Music Awards nominations with five wins, two GRAMMY Awards, three American Music Awards, two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Choreography (The Tracey Ullman Show, and her performance on the American Music Awards), two People's Choice Awards as Favorite Female Music Performer, and five Juno Awards. She was the first entertainer to receive the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Hall of Fame Award. Most recently she was featured performing her classic hit “Straight Up!” at the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

For more information and to purchase tickets to “A Night of Magic Gala,” visit www.foapom.com/gala or call 1-800-487-3378. The Festival of Arts is a non-profit organization that produces the Festival of Arts and the Pageant of the Masters. A portion of your ticket is tax deductible. All proceeds go to art programming at the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters.

Honored with the 2020 Thea Classic Award from the Themed Entertainment Association, the Pageant of the Masters is arguably one of the most unique productions in the entire world. Audiences are amazed and enchanted by ninety minutes of tableaux vivants ("living pictures"), incredibly faithful re-creations of classical and contemporary works of art, with real people posing to look exactly like their counterparts in the original pieces. A live narrator guides the patrons through the story of each living picture accompanied by a full orchestra.

DATES & TIMES

July 7 – September 1, 2023

Performances Nightly at 8:30pm

TICKET INFORMATION

Advance Tickets $35 and up

A Pageant Ticket also acts a season pass to the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show

 

 



